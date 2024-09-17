PHOTO SPECIAL: First Day at School in West Cork

Brother and sister Lilly and Jamie Power Redding starting their first day at Scoil an Chroí Ro Naofa in Castletownbere. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)
On their first day at Caheragh NS were Alice Murphy, Eimear Bohane, Eoin O’Sullivan, Hannah Lynch, Hannah Hurley, Cillian Murphy, Rhiannon McCarthy O’Donovan, Ruby Murphy and Maura O’Donovan.
Dromore NS’s four new junior infants are Alex Bromberger, Jonathan Holland, Fionn Barrett and Luke Daly.
The junior infants class at Kealkill NS this year are, front, from left: Ray Collins, Ellie Kelleher, Harry Tessyman, Emilia Gibbs, Tomas Polania, Maia McCarthy, Oisin Forde and Charlie Heapes. Middle: Liam Murphy, Fiadh McCarthy, Harry O’Sullivan, Hanóra O’Shea, Dusan Kotlar, Saibh O’Shea, Ollie Hanrahan and Harry Murray. Back: Sadie Lordan, Dylan Murphy, Ella Cronin, Hamish O’Mahony, Muireann Foley and Alice O’Donovan, with teacher Anne O’Mahony.
Mason Hourihane is the fourth generation to go to the same school as his great grandfather Patrick O’Sullivan, grand uncle Timothy O’Sullivan and cousin Patrick O’Sullivan at Dromclough National School in the Mealagh Valley in Bantry. He is seen here with his grandmother Alison Kingston and great-grandfather Patrick, who all went to the same school.
The new junior infants at Scoil Mhuire agus Barra in Bantry are, back, from left: Matthew Whooley, Jim Delaney, Jamie O’Leary, Cara Daly, Aisling Collins, Sophie O’Donovan, Rosie Burke, Heather Hegarty, Mary Delaney, Nikita Maftei, Leo Strachan O’Flynn, and Patrick Hurley. Middle: Ciara Hurley, Mary Bridget Delaney, Mia Vitola, Killian O’Brien, Sofia Holovchenko, Finín McCarthy, Holly Harrington, Jack Lynch, Maria Garcia, Lucy O’Neill, Maya Limorova Koc, Mikey Sugrue and Keelan Masters. Front: Julian Koszalka, Ethan Zheng, Noah Berg, Allie Lynch, Allanah Yearnshire O’Hea, Kaiden Lea, Bobby O’Sullivan, Darragh Brooks and Matteo Honcu, with teachers Louisa O’Brien (left) and Aoife McCarthy, right. (Photo: Adrian Cronin)
Esme Drohan with Méabh Whelton on their first day at Barryroe National School. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
At Bandon primary school were Emma Murphy and Duane Hickey. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Kora Keating and Ebbie O’Donovan had a colourful first day at Barryroe National School. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Fiadh Tanner and Lily Collins who started in junior infants at Drinagh National School last week. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Cousins Ceoladh Browne and Seamie Browne starting at Scoil an Chroí Ro Naofa in Castletownbere. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)
Aoibheann O’Connor and Charlie French both started school in junior infants at Drinagh National School last week. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Ann and Gary Taylor bringing Drew to school for the first time at Scoil an Chroí Ro Naofa in Castletownbere. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)
Noah Murphy starting at Scoil an Chroí Ro Naofa in Castletownbere. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)
Enjoying their first few days in junior infants at St Patrick’s Boys National School in Skibbereen were David McCarthy, Odran Walsh, Jamie Long and Christian O’Regan.
Darby Devlin and Paulius Valaitis in junior infants class at St Patrick’s Boys National School in Skibbereen. (Photos: Anne Minihane)
Enjoying their first few days in junior infants at St Patrick’s Boys National School in Skibbereen were Naqeeb Ahmad Ben Tahir, Adam Collins and Aadeel Mohamed. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
On their first few days in junior infants at St Patrick’s Boys National School in Skibbereen were Eoin O’Driscoll, Bobby Cummiing and Cuan Burke O’Brien enjoying a playtime break. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Mason Harrington and Francis Harrington at Trafrask School In Adrigole. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)
Principal Louisa O’Donoghue welcoming Katie O’Grady on her first day at Trafrask, Adrigole National School. (Photos: Anne Marie Cronin)
Making friends on their first day at St Joseph’s Girls National School in Clonakilty were Amelie Pochop, Jolene Carroll, Hannah O’Mahony and Orla Coffey. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Lucy Molloy plotting her first day at St Joseph’s Girls National School in Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Zoya Menovska on her first day at St Joseph’s Girls National School, Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Minnie Pelter and Zoya Menovska were all smiles on their first day at St Joseph’s Girls National School, Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Hannah Michalska and Moya Magapelka on their first day at St Joseph’s Girls National School in Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Cristian Darea, Zach Dineen, Ricky Helen and Seán Óg Hayes on their first day at St Mary’s School in Enniskeane. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Having fun on her first day at school was Aoibhín Kingston at St Mary’s School in Enniskeane. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Having fun on their first day at school were Lewis Gammon and Molly Canty at St Mary’s School in Enniskeane. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
EnnNellie Brady (third from right) was going to school for the first time and was joined by Daniel, dad Brian, Adam; mum Pamela and Kate, all from Ballineen, at St Mary’s School in Enniskeane. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Having fun on her first day at school was Lily Brady at St Mary’s School in Enniskeane. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Aoife Loughman Craske, Ava Kershaw, Zoe Young, Matilda Loughman Craske, Beau Loughman Craske and Ella Shore Loftus on their first day at school at St Matthias National School in Ballydehob. (Photo: Carlos Benlayo)
Amelia Thornton, Ruby Browning and Ava Kershaw on their first day at school at St Matthias National School in Ballydehob. (Photo: Carlos Benlayo)
Adeline Barnard on her first day at school at St Matthias National School in Ballydehob. (Photo: Carlos Benlayo)
The new junior infants at Rath NS doing circle time with their teacher Ms Granaghan are, from left: Ada Perry, Shauna O’Neill, Shane Holland, Odhran Buggy, Angela O’Regan, Iarla O’Cathasaigh, Arlo Burch, Sadie Lavelle, Clodagh Sheehy, Annie Casey, Noah Lee and Odhran Hannick.
Davy O’Leary with his mum Valerie on his first day at Timoleague National School. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Celine O’Donovan on her first day at Timoleague National School. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
On their first day at Timoleague National School were Ethan McCarthy, Ollie Hurley and Darragh O’Sullivan. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Twins Mona and Dalal Alnajjir from Kinsale at Scoil Naomh Eltin. (Photo: John Allen)
Scoil Naomh Eltin Kinsale twins Jack and Megan Farrugia from Innishannon with their teacher Donna Dowling. (Photo: John Allen)
Scoil Naomh Eltin’s twins Lily and Holly Byrne Kelly from Kinsale. (Photo: John Allen)
Ronan Deane (left) and Owen Mulcahy busy building a future at Ardfield National School. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Lucy O’Sullivan (left) and Aoibhinn O’Donovan-Uhl on their first day at Ardfield National School. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Harry White on his first day at Ardfield National School. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Aoibhinn O’Donovan-Uhl sitting pretty on her first day at Ardfield National School. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
First day at Ardfield National School for Mimi Murphy. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
NEWS 29/8/2024 Pictured at Bandon bridge national school was Thea Padam and Szymon Magiera. Picture Denis Boyle
NEWS 29/8/2024 Pictured at Bandon bridge national school was Daire McNamara and Bogdan Burac. Picture Denis Boyle
On their first day at Bandon Bridge NS was Samuel Mayiji. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
At Bandon primary school were Indie O'Gorman and Rubeigh Lynch. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
At Bandon primary school were Sofua Tabori and her mum Andrea. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
At Bandon primary school were Alicia Wojnor and her parents Pat and Anna. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
At Bandon primary school were Christina Zvigaityte and Kate Ann O'Driscoll. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
At Bandon primary school was Cillian Flanagan. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Dromore NS's four new junior infants are Alex Bromberger, Jonathan Holland, Fionn Barrett and Luke Daly.