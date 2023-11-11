Opportunity for a new greenway in Clonakilty

IT’S hoped that a vision for a new greenway in Clonakilty, stretching from the rear of the Clonakilty Park Hotel to Springmount stud, could become reality.

Known locally as ‘the watery boreen,’ this ancient road has been overgrown for years. However, recent efforts by Uisce Éireann have revitalised the path.

Cork South West Deputy Christopher O’Sullivan is backing the greenway plan.

‘The groundwork has been completed and now all that’s needed is a tarred surface to transform this vision into a reality for cyclists and walkers alike,’ he said.

‘It offers a lovely countryside walk and cycle and provides a unique perspective on the beauty of Clonakilty. Through water mains replacement, we cleared the way, installed drainage pipes, and added a layer of gravel and hardcore. The process also uncovered stun- ning old stone walls, adding to the charm of the route.’

The project, he said, is now in the hands of the new management at Cork County Council.

In addition to this project, Deputy O’Sullivan said he remains committed to advocating for the Clonakilty to Inchydoney walkway.

'I will also continue my push for that badly needed footpath to Ring village,’ he said.