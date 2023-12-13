Music star Declan helps Bandon schoolkids make bid for Christmas No 1

A GROUP of boys from a Bandon primary school are hoping that they can be in contention for the Christmas No 1 with the release of their charity song, Christmas in Bandon.

The boys from first class at Scoil Phádraig Naofa, along with their teacher Niamh Murphy, recorded the song last week with the assistance of well-known local musician Declan Sinnott.

Speaking to The Southern Star, their teacher Niamh, who is also a singer and songwriter, said the class fully embraced the idea when she suggested to them about writing a song.

‘We were getting ready for our Christmas concert and we had to come up with two songs so I decided that we could write a song, while also raising some money for a local project, St Michael’s Centre in Bandon,’ said Niamh.

‘I came up with the idea and a melody and then worked with my class of 19 who were fiercely excited.

‘They worked really hard on the track and are even more excited that it’s going to be released on CD and for download ahead of Christmas,’ she added.

Niamh thanked Declan Sinnott for coming into the school last week to record the song, which he has taken back to his studio to finalise and add some festive effects to the recording. The class was also joined by the school choir in the recording, while the boys in fifth and sixth class created some artwork which could be used for the single.

‘We want to thank Kevin O’Leary Garages for sponsoring to cover the cost of the duplication of the CDs which is a great help for us. So there will be zero costs and all the money raised can go directly to St Michael’s Centre,’ said Niamh.

She is calling for the people of West Cork to get behind the song and help make it climb the Christmas charts.

Christmas in Bandon will be available to buy on Bandcamp from December 13th and the CD will be on sale in the school and in retail outlets in Bandon, including Hickey’s, O’Farrell’s Newsagents, and Bandon Books Plus.