MSD announce 70 redundancies at Brinny plant

PHARMACEUTICAL company MSD today announced it is seeking 70 voluntary redundancies at its Brinny plant.

Staff were called to a virtual address at 11am where the were the blow was delivered. It was also announced that approximately 100 contractors at the plant won’t have their contracts renewed going forward.

The news was met with shock by staff who were told it was part of a restructuring move, and to ensure the US-owned company’s continued viability.

The company has been in Brinny for 35 years and with a workforce of around 700, is one of West Cork’s main employers.

The Brinny plant has been behind some of MSD’s successful treatments for oncology, Hepatitis C, and rheumatoid arthritis. At the moment it is developing vaccines for pneumococcal disease.

