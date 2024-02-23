Medevac provided for Cape Clear woman

A WOMAN was evacuated from Cape Clear on Wednesday by Baltimore RNLI, following a request from the Irish Coast Guard.

The volunteer lifeboat crew launched their all-weather lifeboat at 11.07pm to provide a medical evacuation for a woman living on the island.

The Baltimore all-weather lifeboat crew arrived at North Harbour on Cape Clear Island at 11.33pm and after an assessment by some casualty care lifeboat crew members, the casualty was transferred via stretcher onboard the lifeboat.

The lifeboat departed Cape Clear Island at 11.45pm and returned to the station in Baltimore arriving at 00.10am.

The casualty was then handed over to the care of HSE Ambulance crew.

There were seven volunteer crew onboard the lifeboat, coxswain Aidan Bushe, mechanic Cathal Cottrell and crew members Micheal Cottrell, Colin Whooley, Stuart Musgrave, David Ryan and Don O’Donovan.

Conditions during the call out were fresh with a south westerly force 5-6 wind and a choppy sea.

Speaking following the call out, Kate Callanan, Baltimore RNLI volunteer lifeboat press officer said: ‘Baltimore RNLI often provide medical evacuations to residents of and visitors to the islands off the coast of West Cork including Cape Clear, Sherkin and Heir.

'If you find yourself in a medical emergency whilst on an island call 999 or 112.’