Man arrested after garda car rammed

A MAN was arrested following a number of latenight incidents in Kinsale and Riverstick recently which included burglaries, trying to steal a motorbike, and endangering gardaí by ramming a patrol car.

Three males attempted to steal a motorbike in Cappagh, Kinale at 4am on Friday January 19th but were disturbed during the incident and fled the scene in a vehicle.

‘Gardaí then responded to reports of attempted burglaries in both Belgooly and Riverstick. When they arrived at Riverstick they observed a vehicle leaving an estate and a containment management operation ensued,’ said a garda spokesperson.

‘The stolen vehicle intentionally collided withthe garda patrol car.’ There were no injuries reported. Three males tried to flee the vehicle on foot. One male was arrested and was detained at a garda station.

Meanwhile, a number of cars were entered at a housing estate in Kinsale in the early hours of Wednesday morning (Jan 24th) where a number of items were stolen including cash. In another incident, a car was also taken.

Gardaí are urging people to lock their cars at night, remove all valuables and keep car keys out of sight.