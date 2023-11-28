Legal issues may delay repair of bone-rattling road

THE outcome of a High Court hearing could determine how soon a bone-rattling road in Skibbereen can be resurfaced.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) and Cork County Council had hoped to carry out improvement works to a culvert at Cork Road, and resurface the road, but a legal issue arose, which put both projects on hold.

‘It’s in a shocking state,’ said Cllr Joe Carroll (FF) who feared that when there is litigation between a landowner and Cork County Council, it could go on for years.

Cllr Karen Coakley (Ind) said the surface water flooding at Cork Road is a serious issue but trying to drive on that stretch of roadway is nearly worse.

‘I try and avoid the road as much as I can,’ she said. ‘It is the approach road to our town and our one chance of making a first impression but it leaves people rattling in their cars.’

Acting county engineer Liam Ahearn promised to provide the councillors with an update at their next meeting.

‘Ideally, the road department wants the culvert done before the road is resurfaced,’ he said.

Cllr John O’Sullivan (FG) complained that people engaging in litigation with the Council can hold up a lot of development work. He cited a similar situation Courtmacsherry as another example.

‘We can’t move ahead and find solutions,’ he said. ‘We were going to develop a Muga (multi-use games area) in the park, but this issue came up. It’s disgraceful what is going on.’

But acting county engineer Mr Ahearn said the Council disputes the claim being made in Courtmacsherry. ‘Naturally, we have to go through the process of dealing with that, but our position is that we don’t need adverse possession because we own it,’ he said.

Meanwhile, engineer Gillian Vaughan said the former county engineer Kevin Morey is dealing amicably with another landowner to ensure Bridge Street in Skibbereen is protected from surface water flooding.