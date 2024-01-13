Kinsale's John recognised with a notable award

JOHN Hurley from Kinsale was celebrating when he was awarded School Bus Driver of the Year at Bus Éireann’s annual GEM (Go the Extra Mile) awards last month which recognise excellent customer service, community impact, performance and forward-thinking.

The School Bus Driver of the Year is one of the most prestigious awards at the ceremony and John stood out in this category for his determination to succeed as a school bus driver.

Management described John as dependable, efficient and unfailingly punctual and said his attention to detail was a key attribute which led him to claiming his award.

The time that he offers up to both pupils and parents alike was also deemed most impressive.

John has been a driver for Bus Éireann for the past nine years and this award demonstrated his excellent service so far.