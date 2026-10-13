Kinsale teen treated for cancer off to EuroDisney

A KINSALE teenager who was diagnosed with cancer last December is preparing to set off on the trip of a lifetime to Disneyland Paris on October 11.

The special journey is organised by the Cork City Hospitals’ Children’s Club, which is celebrating its 37th Disneyland Paris trip this year.

Elsie Hayes (13) has endured an incredibly difficult year since her diagnosis while she was a sixth class student at Ballinspittle National School.

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She underwent surgery followed by an intensive course of chemotherapy, which she completed in March. She is now back at Kinsale Community School and in her first year, enjoying sport and looking forward to some well-earned fun at Disneyland Paris. After months of treatment, hospital appointments and recovery the trip will give Elsie and the other children a chance to put those difficult experience to one side and simple enjoy being children – riding the attractions, meeting their favourite Disney characters and making new friends.

“They will get to go on all the rides, meet all the Disney characters and most importantly forget about hospitals for a while and make new friends,” said John Looney, chairperson of the Cork City Hospitals’ Children’s Club.

The children, including Elsie, have been nominated by staff from Cork University Hospital, Mercy University Hospital, the Deaf Association and An Garda Síochána. The group includes children living with serious and mental health challenges.

A dedicated team of volunteers worked throughout the year to raised funds and make the trip possible, ensuring the children received special treatment from the moment they leave Cork Airport.

For a few precious few days, hospitals, treatments and appointments will be replaced by laughter, excitement, friendship and memories that that children and their families can treasure for years to come.

The adventure will also be followed by the Neil Prendeville Show on RedFM with updates from Monday October 12 to Wednesday October 14 from 9am.

See cchcc.ie for more details on Cork City Hospitals Children’s Clun