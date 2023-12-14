Judge will consult gardaí about signs

BY KIERAN O’MAHONY

A DISTRICT court judge who initiated the erection of signs at last year’s Kinsale 7s rugby tournament warning young people of the consequences of drugs possession, said the signage will need ‘tweaking’ for next year’s event.

Judge James McNulty was dealing with a drinks licence application being sought by Kinsale Rugby Club at a court sitting in Bandon last week. Solicitor Virgil Horgan sought the application on behalf of the club for the granting of a drinks licence for Saturday May 4th from 10.30am to 9pm, and for Sunday May 5th from 12.30pm to 9pm at their club grounds at Snugmore in Kinsale.

For last year’s event – the first held since 2019 due to the pandemic – the judge directed that the club display posters in and around the club grounds warning young people of the consequences of drug possession.

He produced prototype signs at the time to give the club an idea of what he wanted and also requested that these posters to be erected around the town centre.

Judge McNulty took this unusual step due to the high numbers of young people coming before him in the district court facing drugs possession charges arising out of the Kinsale 7s. He previously said that the event in 2019 was like a ‘snow fest’ due to the amounts of cocaine being used and also seized by the gardaí.

At last week’s court, he acknowledged that the signs worked at last year’s event, while Mr Horgan noted that the rugby was very well run last year.

‘No one was arrested last May which shows everyone is taking it seriously,’ he said.

Judge McNulty said it is all about the signs and agreed in principle to the granting of the licence.

‘This court will authorise the licence but I want to speak to the sergeant in Kinsale and to the organisers about the size of the signage as it needs tweaking,’ said Judge McNulty, who adjourned the case to December 21st next.