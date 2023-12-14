'Inaccessible' Bantry museum needs a new home

A MUSEUM in Bantry needs to be relocated to a wheelchair accessible building. That is what Cllr Danny Collins (Ind) called for at a recent meeting of the West Cork Municipal District (WCMD).

The councillor said the local historical society had contacted him because the building is not suitable for people with any kind of mobility issues. ‘It’s built on a perch and there are steep steps going up to it,’ he said.

The building, an old Anco headquarters, adjoins the local fire brigade station so it cannot be extended. Cllr Collins asked the Council to find a site or suitable building, something that is accessible to all.

‘Skibbereen is lucky to have the Heritage Centre,’ he said, ‘Bantry needs a larger building to house this facility, one that is wheelchair accessible.’

The councillor noted that a music venue, which is at a pre-planning stage, is being considered for Bantry, and he asked if the museum could be incorporated into that building.

Area engineer, Ruth O’Brien said different locations have been considered over the years, but the local authority doesn’t have any buildings of its own and it hasn’t identified a suitable building either.

‘It is something we are aware of so it is on our agenda,’ she added.