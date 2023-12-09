Funding allocated for Macroom pedestrian bridge

LOCAL Fianna Fáil TD Aindrias Moynihan has welcomed funding for the first step to advance a new pedestrian access to Macroom town park.

The Govenrment has allocated €50,000 to Cork County Counil for its proposal to design a pedestrian bridge over the River Sullane, which will link the north of River Sullane section of town park to the south section of the park. The project is one of 50 new outdoor recreation projects given the go-ahead by Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys at a total cost of €2.3 million.

The funding under the government’s rural development policy, ‘Our Rural Future’, aims to support preparatory work required to bring large scale outdoor recreation projects to a shovel-ready stage. It will ensure a strong pipeline of outdoor amenity projects right across the country in the coming years.

Deputy Moynihan said the Council has been looking at options to improve amenities locally. ‘This includes the pedestrian access and the funds under the outdoor recreation infrastructure scheme will be of huge benefit, allowing the design stage and the ground works needed to get underway,’ he said.

‘A new pedestrian bridge over the River Sullane will create much greater access to Macroom town park, which is hugely important for locals. The more we can improve infrastructure for the town the more opportunities will be available to people to get out and enjoy the outdoors.’

‘A total of €2.3m has been allocated to outdoor projects in this latest funding under the policy,’ he added.