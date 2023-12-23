Fisherman Des was laid to rest in Kinsale

BY OLIVIA KELLEHER

THE young fisherman who died on board a trawler after he lost his balance amid poor weather conditions was named as Desmond (Des) Hurley from Kinsale.

Des, in his 20s, had the accident on board a vessel 185km off the south west coast early on Thursday morning. He was found unconscious.

An Irish Coast guard helicopter was en route to the trawler to offer assistance when Valentia Coast Guard was informed that Des had passed away.

Des, from Eltin’s Wood in Kinsale, is survived by his parents Jimmy and Noreen, his siblings Chris, Mark, Jemma, and Vikki, and his partner Larissa. He was predeceased by his nephew Robbie.

His funeral mass was at the St John the Baptist Church in Kinsale on Monday.