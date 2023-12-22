Family provides Christmas dinners to needy in Bandon

A BROTHER and sister from Bandon providing homemade Christmas dinners to local people for the past 16 years are preparing for another busy Christmas Day.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Sean O’Donovan and his sister Kay Hurley spend each Christmas Day ensuring that those in need of a proper Christmas dinner get it cooked and delivered to them.

‘Christmas can be tough and lonely. We can provide a complimentary Christmas dinner to anyone in the Bandon area. ‘Last year we gave out 28 meals which was great,’ said Cllr O’Donovan.

‘We usually get all the prep done on Christmas morning and then have our family dinner at around 2pm and then we get straight into the deliveries at around 4pm.’ Anyone seeking to order a Christmas dinner should contact Sean before Saturday December 23rd.

‘People can drop a note into the letterbox of my office on South Main Street or send me a private message or text me on 086-2351013 or Kay on 086- 3891877,’ he said.

Meanwhile, Casey’s Bar in Clonakilty is also reaching out this Christmas with their free dinners that have also become an annual tradition.

Now in its eighth year, owner James Casey told The Southern Star it’s about helping those who may be living alone or struggling, due to the cost-of-living crisis.

‘All people have to do is call into the bar here on Christmas Eve and they will get a roast dinner, dessert, and even some Clonakilty Distillery whiskey minis to take home.

‘This is confidential and the dinner will be ready in less than 10 minutes. We want to let people in Clonakilty and the surrounding areas know about this service on Christmas Eve.’