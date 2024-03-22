Dunmanway students awarded first construction qualifications

TRANSITION Year and senior cycle students from Maria Immaculata Community College, Dunmanway recently completed their Safe Pass training with the Construction Industry Federation and Solas.

Safe Pass is the national mandatory safety training for the construction industry and students from Maria Immaculata Community College undertook the training as part of their curriculum for this year.

Dermot Carey, director, safety and training at CIF congratulated the students and expressed his gratitude to staff at the school: ‘Congratulations to Maria Immaculata Community College students on completing their Safe Pass training. Ms Collins and the school must be commended for giving their students every opportunity to develop their skills and their career options.’

Students from across Cork and across Ireland are undertaking Safe Pass training with Construction Industry Federation as part of TY, Leaving Cert and Leaving Cert Applied courses in schools this year. The initiative is part of the CIF’s Careers Campaign to support students interested in a career in the construction industry.

‘Safe Pass is a key qualification we all have in the construction sector. From architects, site managers to work experience labourers, Donegal to Dunmanway, everyone working in the sector starts with a Safe Pass. I hope this qualification is the first of many for the students at Maria Immaculata Community College and leads some to a rewarding career in our industry’ said Dermot Carey, Construction Industry Federation.