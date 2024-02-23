Castletownshend’s €11m water treatment plant is ‘pivotal’

THE new €11m wastewater treatment plant in Castletownshend has eliminated raw discharges being pumped into the water, Uisce Éireann has said.

The scheme saw the construction of a new wastewater treatment plant and pumping station and has eliminated the discharge of raw sewage to Castlehaven Harbour, which will see enhanced water quality in the harbour.

‘A pivotal moment has been reached for the community of Castletownshend. Ending raw sewage discharges and improving wastewater treatment will mean real, tangible benefits for the local community, environment and tourism,’ a spokesperson said.

‘We would like to take this opportunity to thank the local community of Castletownshend for their ongoing support and patience throughout the delivery of this vital project.’

The project included the construction by contractor Glanua of a new wastewater treatment plant for a population equivalent of approximately 530; a new pumping station; upgrading and installation of new sewer pipelines, including pipes to transfer wastewater from the new pumping station to the new treatment plant; and a new outfall pipe to safely discharge treated wastewater to Castlehaven Harbour in compliance with regulatory standards.

The project also used specialist construction techniques used to safeguard two mature sycamore trees which are features of the village.

Fine Gael local election candidate Brendan McCarthy said the project completion was significant for Castletownshend ‘ending the awful discharge of raw sewerage into the harbour.

There are huge benefits for the local community and visitors as well as the environment.’