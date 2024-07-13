Bishop Colton to visit Crookhaven to mark anniversary

BISHOP Paul Colton will preach in West Cork this weekend as part of the celebrations to mark his 25th anniversary as bishop of the Diocese of Cork, Cloyne and Ross.

He will be preaching at St Brendan’s, Crookhaven on Sunday, July 14th at 8.30pm.

‘He will preach at the service of Compline which is candlelight service of psalms, prayers and hymns and has its roots in the early monastic tradition,’ said Rev Terry Mitchell, Kilmoe Union of Parishes.

Hosting Bishop Colton at the church is a big occasion, he said, and everyone is welcome to attend.

‘The service of Compline takes place in July and August and as well as parishioners it regularly attracts holidaymakers and people from all over West Cork and beyond,’ he said. ‘St Brendan’s doesn’t have electricity, so it’s a very atmospheric service.’

Bishop Colton will also plant a tree, most likely a native oak, at the garden by Cadogan’s Strand in Schull on July 15th. He plans to plant 25 trees throughout the diocese to mark his silver jubilee.

Bishop Colton is the longest-serving Church of Ireland bishop of Cork, Cloyne and Ross in 400 years, and the second longest-serving in history. Earlier this year he was honoured with a civic reception at City Hall to mark the occasion and his contribution to Cork over the past quarter of a century.

Rev Mitchell is originally from South Africa and has been based on the Mizen peninsula for the past two years.

‘Prior to coming to West Cork, I was in Cloughjordan in Tipperary, and I’ve been in Ireland for eight years altogether,’ he said.