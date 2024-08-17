Bantry Tidy Towns takes a swift step

NATURE and biodiversity are an important part of Bantry Tidy Towns’ remit so they were delighted to introduce a swift walk and talk event which was led by Dr Will Hayes last week in Bantry.

The educational initiative focused on raising awareness about swift ecology, nesting habits and the importance of protecting their nesting sites within Bantry. Swift populations are in critical danger, with their numbers plummeting in Ireland. The Swift Initiative in Bantry marks Bantry Tidy Towns first step towards protecting the breeding swifts within the town. It underscores their urgent need to address the threats facing the species and highlights their commitment to their conservation. It involved a short walk around Bantry on a lovely fine evening, stopping firstly in the new laneways at the back of Marino Street where some swifts, with their distinctive boomerang shape, were observed flying overhead. The walk finished up outside St Brendan’s National School where swift nest boxes were installed a few years ago by the late Brendan Vaughan. The Bantry Tidy Towns group stood back and watched the swifts going back and forth from a distance. Throughout the walk, Will Hayes provided the group with lots of useful information about swifts.

Thanks was expressed to O’Connor’s Restaurant for their generosity in serving tea and biscuits after the walk.