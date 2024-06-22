Southern Star Ltd. logo
Another successful annual Sheep’s Head Challenge

June 22nd, 2024 10:00 AM

By Southern Star Team

The winners of the event were (from left): Enda Fitzmaurice (third), Nick Hogan (winner) and John Cronin (second).

THE fourth staging of the Sheep’s Head Challenge took place in Ahakista recently.

It was a ten-mile, mainly trail route, run that took place along the Sheep’s Head Way. Thirty-seven walkers and forty runners tackled the course that has more than 500m of elevation. The challenge began and finished at the Tin Pub in Ahakista.

All money raised from the event is in aid of the Muintir Bhaire Sea Scouts and Muintir Bhaire Foróige. Both groups provided volunteers at the water stations.

The challenge was won by a Clare man, Nick Hogan, in a course-record time of 1.13.03. Nick was representing Sanctuary Runners and was the winner of the event for the second successive year.

John Cronin from Caheragh was second with a time of 1.20.21 and Enda Fitzmaurice from Schull was third with a further minute adrift.

Morag McRoberts was the first walker to cross the line.

A great time was had by everyone who participated in the worthy cause.

*****

