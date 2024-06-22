Another successful annual Sheep’s Head Challenge

THE fourth staging of the Sheep’s Head Challenge took place in Ahakista recently.

It was a ten-mile, mainly trail route, run that took place along the Sheep’s Head Way. Thirty-seven walkers and forty runners tackled the course that has more than 500m of elevation. The challenge began and finished at the Tin Pub in Ahakista.

All money raised from the event is in aid of the Muintir Bhaire Sea Scouts and Muintir Bhaire Foróige. Both groups provided volunteers at the water stations.

The challenge was won by a Clare man, Nick Hogan, in a course-record time of 1.13.03. Nick was representing Sanctuary Runners and was the winner of the event for the second successive year.

John Cronin from Caheragh was second with a time of 1.20.21 and Enda Fitzmaurice from Schull was third with a further minute adrift.

Morag McRoberts was the first walker to cross the line.

A great time was had by everyone who participated in the worthy cause.