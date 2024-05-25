Stephen goes for Greens

STEPHEN Spillane, an advocate for environmental sustainability and community empowerment, will represent the Green Party in the upcoming elections in the Bandon Kinsale area.

Stephen emphasises the urgent need for comprehensive climate action, sustainable development, and social equity. Through his advocacy for renewable energy, conservation efforts, and innovative green technologies, he seeks a more resilient and environmentally conscious county.

‘We need leaders who are committed to building a sustainable future for generations to come. I am ready to roll up my sleeves and work tirelessly to advance the principles of the Green Party and create positive change in our community,’ he said.

He added that Bandon Kinsale can benefit from a green voice and he is standing for clean water, nature protection and revitalising our towns.

‘The Greens have a plan to fix the problem of vacant derelict sites that have blighted many towns and instead provide affordable housing,’ he said.

Stephen is a former chair of the Cork Greens and current director of elections.

His voluntary roles including serving as chairperson of St Luke’s Mixed National School, a member of the board of the Gay Project, and as a Churchwarden, among others.