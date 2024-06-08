Good voter turnout in West Cork as counting set to begin

VOTER turnout in three West Cork local electoral areas was higher than the national average in yesterday's local election.

West Cork people showed up to the polling stations yesterday to vote in the Bandon-Kinsale, Skibbereen-West Cork and Bantry-West Cork LEAs, with approximately 54%, 56% and 58% voter turnout reported to date. The national average is expected to be approximately 50%.

Ballot boxes from across West Cork were opened in Mallow GAA complex this morning, with local and European ballots separated before being boxed up to be sent to count centres. Local election ballots are being sent to Clonakilty for counting, expected to start at approx 4pm today.

The tallies are predictions rather than results, but they do paint an early picture as to how each electoral area will look for the next five years.

Bandon-Kinsale

In Bandon-Kinsale, Alan Coleman (Ind) and John Collins (Ind Ire) are both looking safe bets at the moment. Social Democrat's Ann Bambury and FG candidate John Michael Foley should also be confident ahead of the start of the count.

This LEA was described as a 'battle royale' by one former TD in the build up to the election. Twelve candidates are fighting it out for six seats. What is significant this time round is that two sitting Fine Gael councillors – Kevin Murphy – the second longest serving councillor in Cork County Council, with 37 years of experience, and his colleague John O’Sullivan – are both stepping down and their seats will be hotly contested.

Skibbereen

Skibbereen is likely to be one of the most keenly contested elections because there are four sitting councillors and 11 other candidates hoping to be returned to the five-seater electoral area, which forms part of the West Cork Municipal District.

Former garda Noel O'Donovan (FG) and Cllr Joe Carroll (FF) are leading the way in Skibbereen. Even at this early stage, the count for this LEA looks like it has the potential to go late into Sunday evening with plenty of candidates tracking at similar levels.

Bantry

With 90% of the votes tallied, here is how Bantry-West Cork is looking.

For more updates, follow our live blog throughout the weekend.