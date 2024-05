THE branding of cars, jeeps, and even work vans has almost become as important as the simple election poster this year, writes Kieran O’Mahony.

And Fine Gael candidate Noel O’Donovan (Skibbereen area) even has a QR code on his branded Volvo. The code is linked to his Instagram account.

He told The Southern Star that he thought it might be a good way to reach more people.

Some of the branded vehicles are also being parked at strategic locations, in a bid to catch the eye of the passing motorist.