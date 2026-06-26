YOUR MENTAL HEALTH: Depression: biological does not mean untreatable

We are often told that depression is an illness like any other, one that is rooted in brain chemistry and genes rather than weakness or lack of effort. The intention behind such mental health messaging is to reduce blame and stigma. That is a humane goal. However, the best intentions can have unintended consequences, and an important study suggests that this framing can backfire in some respects. The paper, Fixable or fate? Perceptions of the biology of depression, examined how people with depressive symptoms interpret biological explanations. They also looked at how those interpretations shape their expectations of recovery. In the study, participants with significant depressive symptoms were asked how strongly they believed their depression was caused by biological factors like genes or neurochemistry. They were also asked how long they expected their symptoms to last and how likely they felt recovery was.

The researchers found that the more strongly people endorsed biological explanations, the more pessimistic they were about the future. Depression was expected to last longer and recovery felt less likely. Their sense of agency – the sense that they could influence their own mood or future – was reduced. In a follow-up experiment, some participants watched a short video explaining that although biology plays a role in depression, it is not fixed. Genes respond to the environment, and brain chemistry can change through experience, behaviour, and learning. In other words, the brain isn’t something that is rigid, static, set in stone. Rather, it is dynamic, plastic, adaptable.

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This small shift in framing made a real difference, the study found, helping people feel ‘more optimistic about depression-related beliefs’. Participants who received this message became more optimistic about recovery and reported greater personal agency. Their estimates of how long depression would last fell. By contrast, a video that emphasised depression as a biological illness without mentioning changeability did nothing to improve outlook. In some cases, it made it worse.

Fatalism

Biological explanations do reduce moral blame. People are less likely to see depression as laziness or personal failure. That is an important gain. However, the study rightly notes ‘reason for concern as well as reason for hopefulness’. Biological explanations increase what they call ‘prognostic pessimism’, the belief ‘that mental health problems are relatively permanent and difficult to cure or treat effectively’. When depression is framed as something “in the brain” or “in the genes”, it can easily come to feel like part of who a person is, rather than something they are going through. For someone already struggling with feelings of hopelessness, this can have a corrosive effect. Blame may be removed, but expectations can also be lowered. In other words, the study shows that reducing stigma does not automatically make people feel more hopeful. Removing blame matters, but it needs to be combined with a sense that change is possible. Emphasising biology too strongly can actually increase feelings of helplessness, unless care is taken to highlight that the brain and behaviour are changeable. Biology may be presented as an answer, rather than as one part of a complex, responsive system. What gets lost is the idea that brains change – slowly, but meaningfully – in response to what we do, think, attend to and practise.

Cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) does not deny the importance of biology. Instead, it works on the idea that thoughts and behaviour can and do change the brain. Behavioural activation, for example, is a practical example of this: doing more changes your mood, mood affects your motivation, and repeating activities can change the brain over time. We need to be careful, then, with language that implies permanence. It’s helpful to frame depression as understandable, real and painful, but not as a permanent state. CBT encourages people to notice how their minds predict endless continuation (“I’ll always feel this way”) and to treat those predictions as symptoms rather than biological truths. This matters because depression skews expectations about the future. Biological explanations that sound fixed can add to this, while those that emphasise change can reduce it. You don’t need to deny biology to preserve hope. Depression (and other mental health problems) can be both biological and treatable; it’s not one or the other.

Linda Hamilton is a Kinsale-based cognitive behavioural therapist. If you would like to get in touch with her, call 086-3300807 For more information, go to www.kinsalecbt.com