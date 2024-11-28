What's on this Christmas in the West Cork villages

WE'VE put together a list of some of the best things happening in the West Cork villages during the Christmas period, so take a look and get out into your local community this Christmas!

This list originally appeared in our 'Christmas in West Cork' magazine, which also features plenty of photos, gift guides, things to do in other West Cork areas and over 250 local businesses – remember to Shop Local this Christmas!

Subscribers can view the full magazine by clicking here.

Musicórum

At 7pm on November 23rd St Fachtna’s Cathedral in Rosscarbery will be the venue for Musicórum with Mary Hegarty and conductor Geoffrey Spratt.

Meitheal

Join the Friends of Myross Wood on Saturday November 24th and Sunday November 25th for the annual meitheal in the woods! Bring gloves and sturdy footwear. Lunches provided, with on-site accommodation available. Contact [email protected] for more info.

Exhibition

Cnoc Buí Arts Centre in Union Hall, Annual Members’ Exhibition, a vibrant showcase of creativity featuring over 40 local artists, opening on Thursday, November 28th and running until December 8th.

Walk

The 21st Annual West Cork Walk of Rosscarbery Bay will take place on Saturday November 30th at 10am. The meeting place is at Newtown GAA grounds. In aid of the Simon Community, the walk will be guided and suitable for all abilities. Donations will be welcome on the day or at www.GoFundMe.com.

Cecas market

CECAS at Myross Wood in Leap will be hosting its Christmas Market from 10am until 4pm on Sunday, December 1st. The popular annual market will have over 30 stalls. Free shuttle bus leaves from Leap Church. Visit the Facebook event page cecas.ie for more info.

Jingle Bell Junction

Cork’s newest Christmas Experience Jingle Bell Junction opens at Smuggler’s Cove in Rosscarbery on December 1st and runs throughout December. Experience the magic of Christmas in an unforgettable 80-100 minute interactive experience with the Elves, Mrs Clause and Santa. To book contact 087-6610338 or email: [email protected].

Christmas party

The Rosscarbery Community Christmas Party will take place in the Celtic Ross Hotel on Sunday, December 1st. Pre-lunch drinks will be served at 12.30pm followed by full festive lunch, singing and dancing.

Christmas lights

The Christmas lights will be turned on in Rosscarbery square on Friday 6th of December at 7pm and there will be a special guest from the North Pole in attendance.

Star workshop

A Willow Star Workshop with Rosemary will take place at Cecas in Leap on Saturday, December 7th and Sunday December 8th. Places for these workshops are limited so contact www.wildrosebasketry.ie/courses to book your place.

Santa by boat

Santa Claus will be arriving by boat at The Coffee Cup at Reen Pier on December 15th making it a perfect opportunity for children to meet him and Mrs Claus while also enjoying food, treats, face painting and a chance to meet some West Cork alpacas!

Carol service

Christmas Community Carol service at St Fachtna’s Cathedral Rosscarbery on Wednesday, December 18th at 8pm.

Swim

The annual Christmas morning swim will take place at the Warren Beach in Rosscarbery starting at 11am.