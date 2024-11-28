What's on this Christmas in the Skibbereen area

WE'VE put together a list of some of the best things happening in the Skibbereen area during the Christmas period, so take a look and get out into your local community this Christmas!

This list originally appeared in our 'Christmas in West Cork' magazine, which also features plenty of photos, gift guides, things to do in other West Cork areas and over 250 local businesses – remember to Shop Local this Christmas!

Subscribers can view the full magazine by clicking here.

Christmas fair

A Christmas Fair will take place from 11am to 4pm at the Eldon Hotel on Saturday November 23rd. For more information, contact Louise on 085 1006585.

Ballydehob fair

Christmas Craft Fair, 1am to 4pm, November 24th, Ballydehob Community Hall including Santa’s Grotto. Donations go St Brigid’s and St Matthias’ schools.

Learn more

Over the course of four Thursdays, November 27th to December 19th, in Ballydehob’s Bank House, Rev. Steve McCann and his wife, Heidi, will host ‘Things You May Not Know about the Christmas Story’, with a choice of 3-4pm or 7-8pm meetings. This course is for all believers in Christ as well as for anyone seeking to understand more. Contact Rev Steve McCann, [email protected] or 087-1478300.

Parade and lights

Skibbereen’s annual Christmas parade on Friday 29th November. Santa and Mrs Claus, VIP guests and Christmas lights being turned on at 5.30pm after the parade.

Christmas Cabin

Skibbereen’s Christmas Cabin on The Bridge will offer lots of Christmas cheer again this year – from 29th November well into the New Year.

Christmas céilí

December 1st, from 2.30pm to 5.30pm Ballydehob Community Hall, Christmas Ceilí. Admission is €12 at the door. A fundraiser for the community hall featuring live music by the Johnny Reidy Ceilí Band.

Baltimore lights

The Baltimore Christmas lights event will take place on Sunday, December 1st with lots of activities from 3pm. Christmas lights at 4pm. Santa and Mrs. Claus will visit.

Wreath-making

At 8pm on Wednesday, December 4th St Matthew’s Hall at Church Cross will be the venue for a Christmas wreath making workshop with all materials and refreshments provided. Tickets priced €25. Booking is essential by calling Iris on 086 8046440 by Fri 29th.

Light parade

A special Christmas light parade between Ballydehob and Schull will take place on December 7th featuring festively decorated tractors and vintage cars. For further information contact Barry on 086 3872821.

Christmas by the sea

Crookhaven is hosting ‘Nollaig Cois Farraige’, a Christmas Festival by the Sea, over a four-day period: Saturday and Sunday December 7 and 8th and Saturday and Sunday 14th and 15th. Food stalls and crafts, children’s activities, live Nativity. Saturdays 3pm to 8pm and Sundays 12 to 5pm.

North Pole Experience

Saturdays December 7th 14th and 21st and Sundays 8th and 15th, North Pole Express experience at Skibbereen Garden Centre, where children can meet and greet Santa. €15 per child including gift. Proceeds to Cancer Connect.

Christmas markets

There will be three special Christmas markets at the Fairfield in Skibbereen in the lead up to Christmas, Saturdays December 7th, 14th, 21st, morning to mid-afternoon.

Schull lights

Schull will be switching on its Christmas lights, and its special ‘wish tree’ at 7pm at a gathering outside The Bunratty on December 7th. The occasion will also be marked with a fun tractor run.

Dinner and party

1.30pm at Ballydehob Community Hall on Sunday December 8th, community Christmas dinner and party hosted by Ballydehob Community Care, Community Hall and Community Council. 3-course festive dinner followed by dancing. Tickets €25. Booking before December 1st is essential by contacting Noel on 087 6367121 or at [email protected] or Breda on 086 8250183 or at [email protected].

Shopping

Festive discounts and free parking in Skibbereen on the 8th of December, the traditional shopping day in the market town.

Schull fair

From 1pm until 6pm on Sunday December 8th, Schull will be in full festive mode at its Christmas Fair at O’Regan’s by the pier. All proceeds to Bantry General Hospital.

Animal roadshow

An Animal Roadshow will visit the Tourist Office in Skibbereen at 2pm on Saturday December 14th. See some wonderful animals, birds, reptiles and creepy crawlies up close!

Carol service

4pm, December 15th, at St Matthias Church Ballydehob, followed by a blessing of the community crib and a visit from Santa at the Bank House afterwards.

Craft fair

The West Cork Hotel Christmas Craft Fair will take place between noon and 5pm on Sunday December 15th.

Car boot sale

From 10am until 3pm at Ballydehob Community Hall on Sunday December 15th there will be the monthly car boot and craft sale, but this will have a seasonal flavour with additional stalls and special guests.

A Christmas Carol

Schull Community College is the venue for A Christmas Carol on December 18th with transition year students presenting a night of fun, laughter and music. The event is being billed as ‘Dickens with a twist.’

Workshops

4pm until 7pm at Kilcoe Studios on Friday December 20th, knitting workshop to relearn the basics. On December 22nd, from 2pm to 5pm, Christmas craft workshop. Price for each workshop €35, with half of all proceeds going to Cork Simon Community. Booking is essential at [email protected].Swims

Traditional Christmas Day swims will take in all the usual locations. A great way to liven up the day while raising funds for local charities. Check locally for details.

Wren Day

From early afternoon on December 26th Lá an Dreoilín Bhéal an Dá Chab, or Ballydehob ‘Wren’ Day will feature the traditional costumes, music and stories. Procession and collection through the village with all proceeds go to charity.

Fundraiser

Charity musical fundraiser at Levis’ Corner House, Ballydehob in aid of West Cork Beacon, the women against violence project.