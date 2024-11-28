What's on this Christmas in the Kinsale area

WE'VE put together a list of some of the best things happening in the Kinsale area during the Christmas period, so take a look and get out into your local community this Christmas!

This list originally appeared in our 'Christmas in West Cork' magazine, which also features plenty of photos, gift guides, things to do in other West Cork areas and over 250 local businesses – remember to Shop Local this Christmas!

Subscribers can view the full magazine by clicking here.

Toy Appeal

The annual Kinsale Lions Club Toy Appeal is asking people to donate new toys, board games, books, dolls and teddys for sick children at Cork University Hospital, Mercy Hospital, South Infirmary and Edel House. Drop off toys (before Friday December 13th) to Fitzgerald & Partners Accountants, 9 Pearse Street, Kinsale. Financial donations are also welcome. Contact [email protected] for more info.

Christmas Fayre

Taking place at the Temperance Hall from 10am to 12.30pm on Friday November 22nd this will be an ideal opportunity to do some Christmas shopping while also supporting local charities. Admission is €5 including refreshments and children go free. Proceeds will be divided between Kinsale Community Hospital, Kinsale Meals on Wheels and Kinsale Youth Support Services.

Sauna and swim for Simon

A sauna and sea swim event in aid of Cork Simon Community, and organised by Grow Remote will take place at Garrettstown Beach, kicking off at 12.45pm on Saturday November 23rd. There will be two sauna sessions of 55 minutes. Every ticket purchased will go towards purchasing sleeping bags for Cork homeless. Contact [email protected] for more details.

Riverstick market

The annual Christmas Market takes place in the Riverstick Community Centre from 12pm to 5pm on Sunday, November 24th. Expect Christmas stalls, food stalls, balloon modelling, Santa visit, raffle and much more. Follow the Riverstick Festival on social media for more info.

Ballyheada NS market

Taking place on the school grounds, the Ballyheada National School Christmas Market in will run from 1.30pm to 4pm on Sunday November 24th. Food stalls are already booked out but last few craft stalls slots available. Contact Ann Marie on 087-9613344 or Elaine on 087-9786350 for more details.

School bazaar

The Scoil Naomh Eltin annual Christmas Bazaar takes place in the school hall from 2pm to 5pm on Sunday, December 1st. Expect plenty of festive stalls at this event. For more details contact the school on 021-4774040.

Tracton fair

A Christmas Fair will take place in the Tracton Arts & Community Centre on Sunday December 1st. For more details contact 086-0711910 or email [email protected].

Eimear Quinn

Join Eurovision winner, Eimear Quinn for her concert ‘Songs of Winter Dreaming’ at St Multose Church at 8pm on Sunday December 1st. She will be joined by the Mamisa String Quarter and Robbie Overson. Tickets are €25 and available from www.ticketstop.ie

Santa Paws!

Bring your pets to see Santa Claus and get their photos taken with him at this event in Kinsale Youth Community Centre on Market Lane from 12pm to 4pm on Sunday December 1st.

Lights

Official turning on of the Kinsale Christmas lights with Santa in the Town Park on Sunday December 1st. Kids’ disco in Actons Hotel afterwards.

Altan in concert

Acclaimed traditional music group Altan take to the stage at St Catherine’s Cultural Centre, Kinsale on Saturday December 7th. Tickets are €28.50 plus booking fee from Eventbrite. Doors 6.45pm, show commences at 7.30pm.

KYCC fair

Kinsale Youth Community Centre Christmas Fair will take place in the Temperance Hall in Kinsale from 11am to 3pm on Saturday, December 14th.

Charity Zumbathon

Charity Zumbathon in aid of Cork Simon Community will take place at Tracton Arts Centre at 12.30pm on Sunday December 15th. There will be guest instructors, spot prizes and a Zumbawear swap shop.

Tierney in concert

Barry Tierney will be joined by George Murphy, Meadhbh Walsh and Giselle O’Meara for a concert at St Multose Church on Friday December 20th. Doors are at 7pm and tickets are €30.

Concert

A Christmas in Kinsale Concert will take place in St Multose Church on Saturday December 21st featuring world champion Irish dancers, bands, singers as well as special guests. Tickets are €30. Doors 7pm and all ages welcome.

Christmas swim

Kinsale Lions’ annual Christmas Day charity swim takes place on Christmas Day at 1pm. Enjoy a Kinsale Christmas tradition with family and friends and take a plunge in the sea at the pier. Collections will take place on the day with proceeds going to those in need in the Kinsale area. Mulled wine and hot chocolate.