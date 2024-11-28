What's on this Christmas in the Clonakilty area

WE'VE put together a list of some of the best things happening in the Clonakilty area during the Christmas period, so take a look and get out into your local community this Christmas!

This list originally appeared in our 'Christmas in West Cork' magazine, which also features plenty of photos, gift guides, things to do in other West Cork areas and over 250 local businesses – remember to Shop Local this Christmas!

Subscribers can view the full magazine by clicking here.

Believe!

The Model Railway Village hosts Santa and his elves as part of the ‘Believe’ Christmas experience, right up until Christmas. ASD/sensory time slots available on Friday and Saturday, December 13th and 14th. Tickets and more information via www.modelvillage.ie

Race night

Argideen Rangers will hold their annual race night on Saturday, November 23rd at Charlie Madden’s Bar. This is the club’s major fundraising fixture and support is always appreciated.

Courtmacsherry market

Courtmacsherry Christmas Market takes place in the Courtmacsherry hotel from noon on Sunday, November 24th with Santa & Mrs Claus paying a visit for story time. There will be plenty of fabulous stalls on the day with a variety of great handmade items.

Simon walk

The 21st annual West Cork Walk of Rosscarbery Bay will take place on Saturday, November 30th at 10am. Participants can meet at Newtown GAA grounds. The walk will be a guided walk, suitable for all abilities. Donations will be welcome on the day or at www.GoFundMe.com.

Ardfield market

Santa is coming to the Christmas Market in St. James’ GAA Hall, Ardfield on December 1st. To book your visit with Santa, email [email protected]

Discount shopping

Enjoy the traditional shopping day in Clonakilty on December 8th with lots of discounts on offer from local businesses and a fabulous festive atmosphere promised in the town.

Farmers’ market

Clonakilty farmers’ market continues every Friday in Emmet Place with festive food and entertainment served up weekly.

Christmas swim

Annual Clonakilty Christmas Day swim at Inchdoney. Check locally for time but don’t miss this opportunity to take a dip with family and friends, and all for charity!

New Year’s Day swim

Brave the elements for the first day dip in the sea at the annual New Year’s Day swim at Courtmacsherry in aid of Courtmacsherry Lifeboat. Wednesday, January 1st.