What's on this Christmas in the Bandon area

Christmas Market

Saturday November 23rd – taking place in the Riverview Shopping Centre and Howards Court, Bandon Christmas Market will run from 2pm to 5pm. As well as festive fair stalls, there will be food stalls, music, choirs and even Santa Claus.

Fashion show

On Saturday November 23rd Bandon Family Centre Youth Group presents The Wonky Tea Party fundraising fashion show at the GAA Pavillion in Bandon from 8pm to 10pm. Tickets are €20 and are available from the centre on South Main Street or from Eventbrite. As well as a vibrant fashion show there will be live music too.

Wreath Workshop

Christmas wreath workshops will take place at Kilmacsimon Rowing Club from 12pm to 2pm and 2.30pm to 4.30pm on Saturday and Sunday November 23rd and 24th. All materials supplied and light refreshments included. Call 087-9409866 for more details.

Craft fair

On Saturday November 23rd Ballinacarriga Christmas Craft Fair will take place in Ballinacarriga & Lisbealad Community Hall with all proceeds going to Dunmanway Community Hospital and West Cork Pallative Care. Santa Claus and his elves will also be making an appearance. What’s App 086-8747358 or 087-2944952 to book a stall or a visit to Santa Claus.

Christmas lights

The switching on of the Christmas Lights will take place at the street plaza by Ballymodan Place on Sunday November 24th at 4pm. Santa Claus will be making an appearance at 5pm, while Ruby Jude will be providing music for this family-friendly event.

Michael English

Singer Michael English will play a special fundraising concert in St Patrick’s Church in Bandon on Thursday, November 28th, with all proceeds in aid of St Patrick’s Church and Bailiú na Banndan. Tickets are €30 and are available form Eventbrite and Bailiù na Banndan website. All queries to Liz Bryan on 086-2652872

Decoration Demo

Organised by Ballinadee National School Parents’ Association, a Christmas Decorating Demo will take place at Ballinadee National School on Thursday, November 28th. Doors 7pm and join Catriona Murphy of Hanleys and Jean Sweetnam of O’Farrells, Bandon for wonderful evening. Tickets are €10 including festive reception and refreshments.

Beda Fair

The Beda Christmas Fair takes place at the Beda Community Hall on Sunday, December 1st from 12pm to 4pm. Lovely gifts for Christmas, and Santa Claus and his elves will attend. Refreshments including mulled wine will be available and musical entertainment will be provided by the Enniskeane Choir at 2pm.

Innishannon market

The annual Innishannon Christmas Market takes place in the parish hall from 11am to 4pm on Sunday, December 1st. Admission is free and there will be over 25 stalls selling festive crafts and gifts, local food produce, toys and mulled wine will be available too.

Outdoor market

An outdoor market takes place on the grounds of the Ballygarvan Community Centre from 11am to 2.30pm on Sunday, December 1st. As well as Christmas gift ideas like homemade crafts, there will be hot food and beverages. For more details contact 087-2951063

Children’s crafts

Christmas Crafts will take place from 3pm to 5pm at St Peter’s Church in Bandon on Saturday, December 7th. To book your child’s space (five years plus) contact Noelle on 087-9727789. There are limited spaces. €10 for a family or €5 per person. Volunteers are also needed on the day – contact Noelle for more information.

Reggie for President

Bandon GAA Club will be hosting ‘Reggie for President’ in the GAA Pavilion at 8pm on Saturday, December 7th. Live music will follow afterwards with Donal O’Mahony in the front bar. Tickets are €25 (plus booking fee) and are on sale at Eventbrite.

Library concert

Join the Cork Prison Officers’ Male Choir with their musical director, Jackie O’Connell for an afternoon of music including a mix of popular classics and seasonal favourites, from 3.30pm on Saturday, December 7th. No booking required and all are welcome.

Christmas concert

CCE Baile Nùis are inviting branch members, families and friends to their Christmas concert in Newcestown Parish Hall at 3pm on Sunday, December 8th.

Kilmurry market

Organised by Kilmurry NS Parents Association, Kilmurry Christmas Market will take place at Kilmurry GAA Hall (P14 K162) from 10.30am to 3.30pm on Sunday, December 8th. There will be a cake sale, music, raffle and local crafts for sale. Contact [email protected] for more details.

Concert

Voices in Harmony Concert at St Peter’s Church on Friday, December 13th, featuring performances from the Glaslinn Choir, Munster Mix, Valley Voices, Clonakilty Sacred Heart School alongside harpist Mairéad Ní Chathasaigh. Donations on the night and the event begins at 8pm. All proceeds will go towards Bandon Hyperbaric Oxygen Chamber and St Vincent de Paul.

Wreath workshop

A free workshop on learning how to make Christmas wreaths will take place at the Cork College of FET Bandon Centre from 1.30pm to 4pm on Saturday December 14th. Contact 086-8239094 to book a place or email [email protected] for more details.

Christmas swim

The annual charity Christmas Day Swim takes place at Coolmain Beach at 11am on December 25th, with all funds raised going to St Michael’s Centre in Bandon.

Tractor Run

The annual Kilbrittain Autism Tractor Run will take place in the village on Sunday, December 29th, with all funds raised going towards the Dunmanway Autism Project. See ‘Kilbrittain Tractor Run’ for more updates.