What we’re listening to: our podcast guests choose their favourite shows

Radio and other audio podcasts have been given a huge boost by the pandemic, with lots more people out exercising, and others enjoying downtime to listen to good interviews and stories

Brian O’Donovan, RTÉ recommends The Daily and Pandemic

Apart from my own podcast, of course, which is called States of Mind, I would recommend The Daily, which I listen to through the podcast app on my iPhone. As the name suggests, there’s a new episode every day and it’s from the New York Times.

They cover the latest news from the Trump White House, Election 2020 and the Covid-19 pandemic. They also look at less high-profile stories and how they affect the lives of ordinary Americans. And I also listen to Pandemic via the podcast app on my iPhone. It’s made by my RTÉ News colleague Colm Ó Mongáin. There’s a new episode every day, giving the latest updates on the pandemic in Ireland and around the world.

Emer Downing, teacher Bergamo, Italy recommends The Creep Dive and the Southern Star Coronavirus Podcast.

I’VE been listening to The Creep Dive podcast on Spotify. Each week the hosts retell stories of weirdos and criminals from the past to the present day. It’s all retold with a healthy dose of humorous banter and leaves me shocked, sickened and often smiling! I’ve also been keeping up with The Southern Star podcasts which I’ve been watching on the YouTube app on my telly on lunch breaks. It’s lovely to see familiar faces and, living abroad, it’s a nice way to keep in touch with what’s going on back home in West Cork.

Christopher O’Sullivan, Fianna Fáil TD recommends West Cork and Inside Politics

I must admit I haven’t been completely overtaken by the podcast bug yet, but I do have a few memorable listening choices. This won’t be new to you or your readers, but I was thoroughly gripped by the West Cork podcast on Audible. I’d say I don’t have to explain to any of your readers what it’s about, but what piqued my interest most was the dynamics it described among the eclectic group of people that call West Cork home.

Music-wise, although, perhaps a ‘playback’ more than a podcast, I never miss Movies and Musicals on Lyric FM. It’s aired live every Saturday, but every time I’m in the kitchen cooking or doing something around the house I have it playing in the background. It’s also on the RTÉ website.

Politically, the Irish Times’ Inside Politics is a really handy tool to get some interesting insights and views on Irish current affairs on Apple Podcasts.

Helen Collins Chair, A Taste of West Cork, recommends David McWilliams and Table Manners

The David McWilliams Podcast on Spotify gets to the heart of Irish and world politics and economics, breaking down the issues and looking at them more laterally. There’s a great back and forth between David and his co-host John.

Also, Table Manners on Spotify is a fab easy-listening podcast hosted by singer Jessie Ware and her mother. The two have a wonderful mother /daughter relationship and cook each week for a different celebrity guest where they discuss their life through their relationship with food. There are recipes, wine and a natter, it’s brilliant.

Fr Tom Hayes PP Enniskeane recommends The Doc on 1 and The Harbour Parishes podcast

I like the Documentary on One (RTÉ Radio 1), because there is always something fresh and there’s a massive archive.

It’s on rte.ie and Spotify. And also The Harbour Parishes podcast with two West Cork men – Fr Con Cronin and Fr Sean O’Sullivan.

This is two priests ‘telling it like it is’ about Covid-19 (via harbourparishes.ie). And, when I need a go-to place for a fix of Irish traditional music, I tune into The West Wind on Clare FM via mixcloud.com

What The Southern Star staff are listening to

Siobhan Cronin News editor

Clear & Vivid with Alan Alda

I love Alan Alda’s gentle style of interviewing and he has some great guests, including his old friend Judge Judy in a recent episode. I listen on Spotify during my weekend walks.

Niall O’Driscoll Star Creative manager

Here’s The Thing with Alec Baldwin

Actor and comedian Alec Baldwin hosts this wide-ranging podcast which features in-depth interviews with musicians, actors, politicians and journalists. I tune in on Spotify.

Jack McCarron Digital manager

Behind The Lines

The latest podcast from the42.ie stable sees Gavin Cooney sitting down with some of the best sportswriters in the business for an in-depth chat about the craft. Guests to date have included Irish stalwarts like Keith Duggan, Tommy Conlon and Ewan McKenna, while episodes with Sports Illustrated alum Jeff Pearlman and Donald McCrae of The Guardian stand out.

Emma Connolly Life & Community editor

Thanks A Million with Angela Scanlon

My top podcast at the moment is Angela Scanlon’s ‘Thanks a million’ podcast. I know it’s on Spotify and other platforms, too. It’s uplifting, irreverent and informative, all at once. And I also have to admit to a bit of a ‘girl crush’ on Angela!