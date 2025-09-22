WEST CORK FARMING: Major milestones for two West Cork co-operatives

Lisavaird and Barryroe Co-ops are both celebrating 100 years in operation this year, proving that they are true cornerstones of the agricultural community in the region.

This article was featured in our West Cork Farming 2025 magazine – you can read the full magazine here!

Very recently, two major industries in West Cork, both Barryroe Co-op and Lisavaird Co-op, celebrated a phenomenal 100 years in business, in each case blooming from nascent and optimistic beginnings into thriving industries today.

The nature of the business and their proximity means the two co-ops have something of a shared history, as it was in 1965, 40 years after both their formations, that Carbery Milk Products was established as a partnership between the four West Cork Co-Ops including the two ‘birthday boys’.

LISAVAIRD

In 1925, a group of local farmers in the Lisavaird area united with the intention of improving their livelihoods through cooperation.

Initially focusing on butter production and farm supplies, the milk intake in the first year was 700,000 litres.

Just over 30 years later, the South West Co-operative Society was formed, and in the 1960s, the introduction of milk lorries made a massive difference to how dairying was managed in the area.

In 1989, the trio of Barryroe, Lisavaird, and Bandon Co-ops acquired Clona Dairy Products from the Hurley family, and a short few years later, Carbery Milk Products became 100% owned by the four West Cork Co-Ops, including Lisavaird and Barryroe.

BARRYROE

Meanwhile, Barryroe Co-op recall that at least three attempts had been made to establish a co-operative in the area, going back as far as 1892, before a successful founding in 1925.

Fr Jeremiah Burke is credited with being a ‘decisive element’ in the foundation, and they were spurred in some ways by the establishment of nearby Lisavaird Co-op.

In April of that year, the site at Curahevern Cross was found to be suitable, and purchased from Daniel O’Leary, and the grand opening took place on September 7th, 1925 where the creamery was ‘far from finished’, the refrigerator was not fully in operation, and the pavement wasn’t laid.

Nevertheless, just ten years later, in 1935 the Barryroe Co-op’s butter was judged to be the best in the country after a series of surprise inspections.

The co-op were proactive in the early years in imposing ‘law and order’, so to speak, hiring two taxis to get members to the monthly meetings in the 1940’s as there was such poor attendance, due to petrol rationing.

One taxi was sent to Ballinspittle and Kilbrittain, and another to Inchybridge and Darrara.

The taxi drivers were Lawrence O’Donovan and Robert Wright, the father of the famous tenor, Finbar.

EXPANSION

In more recent history, in 1995 Barryroe entered the pork processing business with the setting up of Staunton Foods as a joint venture and today owns 100% of this business.

A little later, in 2011, the Co-op set up a Greenfield dairy farm on 300 acres outside of Bandon, in conjunction with Teagasc and the other Co-ops.

In Lisavaird, since the year 2000 the Co-op has acquired Shinagh Estates, and cooked meats were added to the menu with the purchase of both Glen Aine Foods and Leeway Foods in 2009.

Things got sweeter in 2014 with Coolmore Cakes added to Lisavaird’s ventures, and a little ‘fishy’ the following year with the acquisition of Glenmar Seafoods.

Since then, Lisavaird has purchased JD spreads, with an investment of over €10 million in facilities. Recently, the original Lisavaird grocery store closed its doors to be replaced by a modern shop.

Today, Barryroe purchases 110 million litres of milk each year from 200 suppliers, and operates a thriving mill overseeing the manufacture of 40,000 tons annually.

Meanwhile, recent figures show that Lisavaird was supplied with just over 122 million litres of milk in 2024, from 236 suppliers, and employs 382 people.

This is a far cry from 1925, when 675,000 litres of milk were supplied, generating a turnover of £28,000.

