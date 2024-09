PLEASE note that due to Met Éireann’s Weather Warning for Sunday, September 29th, the ‘Cork and Kerry Recovery Walk’, due to take place on Sunday has been postponed, to prioritise the safety of participants and volunteers.

The HSE wish to apologise for the inconvenience caused and reassure those who registered for the walk and family fun day in Fitzgerald Park, that they are working on arranging a new date for the inaugural ‘Cork and Kerry Recovery Walk’ as soon as possible.