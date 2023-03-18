Tell me about... Gifting flowers for Mother’s Day

With Mother’s Day approaching, Anne Walsh of Anne’s Flowers, Bandon says bouquets are as popular as ever!

Are flowers still a popular Mother’s Day gift?

Mother’s Day is still as popular as ever in the floristry world. Flowers are a sure way of letting mums know how much they are valued and loved. Mother’s day is not only for mums but extends to aunties, godmothers, stepmothers, grandmothers, foster mums and anyone else that fills a mothering role in our lives. Although it is just one day, for us as florists there are weeks of preparation and planning involved, it is all hands on deck in the weeks leading up to the big day at Anne’s Flowers.

What’s on trend in the world of flowers right now?

Spring bouquets are very popular for Mother’s day.These bouquets would include tulips, hyacinths, roses and freesias to name but a few. Hand tied bouquets in glass vases are also very on trend, and the colour scheme for the big event would include pretty pinks, pale pinks, peaches and purples.

It is important to remember that getting the most from your bouquets is very simple: use a clean vase, remove any foliage below the water line, refresh your water every couple of days and recut your stems at an angle. Finally, always keep your flowers in a cool area.