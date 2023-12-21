Tell me about.... Breakthrough Cancer cards

Artist Fiona Turley has designed Christmas cards for the charity founded by Caheragh’s Prof Gerry O’Sullivan

Tell us about the Christmas card designs

This year I designed and hand painted new ‘Christmas Berries’ and ‘Christmas Lights’ designs which will be offered along with a selection of past favourites.

The 10 designs are all from my original art and offer a selection to suit everyone. I think my favourite is the post box as it captures the fun and excitement of sending the letter to Santa!

What inspires the designs?

I love Christmas, I am a consultant buyer for Christmas decorations, once a year I get to go to international trade shows that have halls filled with decorations, so I am surrounded by glitter and baubles. I love colour so the Christmas theme suits me. I also consider who people send cards to and design accordingly. The joy of original hand painted work is the little imperfections, the feel of the paint texture and the mark of a brush.

Tell us a little bit about your other work

My work is created to hopefully bring joy to people. I love to paint; I love to create pieces that reflect my love of colour. I mostly use watercolours and acrylic but often paint on silk, it all depends on the mood.

During Covid I created a range of framed prints and my website www.fionaturley.com which offers prints, personalised prints, my scarves and greeting cards.

How did you get involved with the Breakthrough Cancer campaign?

I have been creating hand painted festive designs for the charity for over 17 years. The cards have helped Breakthrough Cancer Research to raise over €300,000.

Tell us a little bit about Breakthrough Cancer

The founder was Professor Gerry O’Sullivan one of Ireland’s top surgeons, from Caheragh in West Cork. Prof O’Sullivan didn’t want to wait for someone else to make the medical breakthroughs that would yield new cancer treatments and he saw no reason why a small team in south-west Ireland couldn’t revolutionise cancer care. So in 1995, Prof O’Sullivan initially founded a small research group at the Mercy Hospital which later expanded into Cork Cancer Research Centre in 1999 and became a national effort in 2011 when Breakthrough Cancer Research was launched.

Breakthrough Cancer Research today is an Irish medical research charity focused on cancer. Working to significantly impact the number of children and adults who can survive this disease. They invest in world-class research in Ireland to impact the quality of life for people with cancer and save lives. Breakthrough is particularly focused on improving outcomes for poor prognosis cancers, which are poorly served by current treatment options.

It has been a wonderful journey working with Prof O’Sullivan and then with his daughter Orla, I am honoured to have met Gerry and enjoyed a mulled wine in my studio on the nights we launched the cards. I am honoured that each year people take time to call to the gallery to choose my cards to support Breakthrough Cancer Research. Many people who buy the cards have been touched in some way by cancer and often share their stories, it is for them that I will continue to do what I can to help the research.

Where can we get the cards?

A pack of 10 cards costs €10 and they are available to purchase online at breakthroughcancerresearch.ie, in my gallery studio in Kilworth, in Kilkenny Design stores nationwide, or by calling 021 4226655.