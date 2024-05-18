Tell me about ... A new anthology of Cork Stories

Laura McKenna is one of the editors of a book on tales from the county

Where did the idea for Cork Stories come from?

The idea for a place-specific anthology was conceived by Lisa Frank, of Doire Press, beginning with Galway Stories in 2013.

Following the publication of her first short story collections with Doire Press, Madeleine D’Arcy —my co-editor —suggested that with so many talented writers in Cork, it was time for a Cork Stories anthology.

But Covid and other projects intervened, and it wasn’t until 2022 that work began in earnest.

By that time my novel, Words to Shape my Name (New Island, 2021) was on the bookshelves as was Madeleine’s second collection of short stories, Liberty Terrace (Doire Press, 2021).

So we had time to take on the editorial work of Cork Stories. And we are very proud our role in the production of this book. Check out the cover, it’s a beauty!

Who are the writers involved?

There are 18 stories in the anthology; all set in Cork and written by authors who live in Cork or have a strong connection to the city or county.

They range from acclaimed short story writers such as Kevin Barry, Danielle McLaughlin, Mary Morrissy, and William Wall and Jamie O’Connell, to novelists Danny Denton and Tadhg Coakley and those who may be less well known but whose work demonstrates an intuitive affinity for the form.

Are there any stories set in West Cork?

The Cork Stories anthology includes maps to show the locations of the different stories.

Surprisingly, there is only one set in West Cork, Declan’s Sister by Tina Piscoe.

This is clearly a matter that needs to be addressed in the next anthology! On the other hand, while place is important in this collection, it is the strong narrative voices that carry each story.

While there may be some specific local details, some distinct turn of phrase, the themes, as in any good story, are universal.

What’s your own Cork connection?

My co-editor Madeleine D’Arcy is a bona fide Cork woman, from Macroom.

I’m from Dublin but have lived in Waterfall, Cork for over 20 years. Our four children have all grown up here.

My husband’s family hail from the Beara peninsula near the beautiful village of Eyeries, and we spend as much time as we can there.

I find great inspiration in the landscapes and seascapes of West Cork. In fact, thinking about the question above, much of my own short fiction is set in West Cork.

Have you a personal favourite in the collection?

That question is just too difficult to answer! Of course, there are some that strike a chord with me but that’s the beauty of an anthology like this; there’s something for everyone.

There are stories that unfold slowly such as Anne O’Leary’s The Cook and the Star, Oonagh Montague’s Dog Collar and His Shoes by Eileen O’Donoghue; historical stories like Fiona Whyte’s Ciúnas or Trees by Mel O’Doherty; character-driven stories such as Gráinne Murphy’s Nothing surer, quirky stories by Marie Gethins, Martina Evans, and Donal Moloney and stories with a great dollop of humour like Black Dog Running by Sean Tanner. And many more.

• Cork Stories is available in all good bookshops and to order from Doire Press, for €16 including delivery.