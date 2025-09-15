News

Ballydehob to celebrate Ireland’s first celebrity food writer

September 15th, 2025 9:00 AM

By Southern Star Team

Ballydehob to celebrate Ireland’s first celebrity food writer Image
Maura Laverty was one of the first celebrity food chefs witih her book (right) Full and Plenty.

BUDDS restaurant in Ballydehob will host a special dinner on Friday September 19th, celebrating Full and Plenty, the much-loved cookbook by Irish writer Maura Laverty.

Published in 1960, the aim was to have a copy in every Irish home. What made Full and Plenty unique was Laverty’s style – each chapter began with a short story, weaving recipes and storytelling in a distinctive manner.

The dinner is being organised by local writer and blogger Finola Finlay and Adrienne Harrington, who has been researching Laverty’s life and work. Adrienne said: ‘I’ve been a huge fan of Maura Laverty for many years and I can’t wait to bring her work to a wider audience here in West Cork. She was a woman who was ahead of her time in many ways.’

Finola added: ‘She wasn’t just a food writer – Laverty wrote novels, plays, children’s books and even Ireland’s first soap opera, Tolka Row. Her creativity deserves to be celebrated.’

Laverty herself led a colourful life. Born in Rathangan, County Kildare in 1907, she moved to Spain at 17 and later returned to Ireland, becoming a household name in the 1950s and 60s as a writer, journalist and playwright.

This event also marks a milestone for Budds, which is celebrating 10 years in business. Chef-owner Jamie Budd said he is thrilled to be part of the evening: ‘I’m delighted to team up with Finola and Adrienne for this night. I’ll be cooking a six-course menu inspired by Full and Plenty, giving Laverty’s recipes a modern twist.’

Tickets cost €75 and booking is essential. Call 028-25842 or email [email protected]

