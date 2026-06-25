Reader's Picture of the Week

Yorkshire terrier, Holly, taking a break during a walk on a very windy day on Inchydoney Beach. Photo taken by June McCarthy Lackanalooha, Clonakilty

Picture of the Week submissions made up to midday on Mondays will be considered for that week’s edition; the judges’ decision will be final and no discussion or correspondence will be entered into regarding entries.

Send your pictures as high-resolution jpg attachments – minimum 1MB – by e-mail (Subject: Picture of the Week) to [email protected] with a detailed caption (who, what, when, where) and your contact details: name, address and phone number.