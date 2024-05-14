Life

Reader's Picture of the Week

May 14th, 2024 8:00 PM

By Southern Star Team

Mandy Bodenstein was amazed to find a grey heron in front of the Grey Heron sign at the café on Bridge Street in Bandon during a recent early morning walk.

Picture of the Week submissions made up to midday on Mondays will be considered for that week’s edition; the judges’ decision will be final and no discussion or correspondence will be entered into regarding entries.

Send your pictures as high-resolution jpg attachments – minimum 1MB – by e-mail (Subject: Picture of the Week) to [email protected] with a detailed caption (who, what, when, where) and your contact details: name, address and phone number.

