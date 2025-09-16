New Christmas lights for Bandon

THERE was more good news in Bandon after it was confirmed that the town is to receive brand new Christmas lights following a grant approval from Leader.

Bandon Business Association (BBA) confirmed the news last week and said that the new lights have been designed with the new public realm in mind and are completely different to previous Christmas lights.

South Main Street has been recently transformed following a two-month closure as part of the multi-million Bandon TPREP (Town Public Realm Enhancement Project).

The revamp includes several paved pedestrian crossings, a new road surface as well as planting and landscaping.

A spokesperson for BBA said that while the Leader grant cover a large proportion of the purchase of these new lights, they will still however have to fundraise to cover the balance.

‘We would like to thank West Cork Leader LAG/ LCDC, Avondhu Blackwater Partnership CLG and in particular Dave Foley for his help and guidance, John O’Sullivan for his guidance and Cork County Council as well as our members and the wider business community of Bandon.’

The new state-of-the art lights will be installed along South Main Street, Ballymodan Place, Market Street, Bridge Street, Pearse Street, Oliver Plunkett Street, MacSwiney Quay, Weir Street, North Main Street and both the footbridge and the main bridge. An 8m Christmas tree is also part of the decorations.

Meanwhile, work continues along Market Street as part of the Bandon TPREP which is expected to finish by February of next year.