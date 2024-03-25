Life

Reader’s Picture of the Week

March 25th, 2024 8:00 PM

Tricia Hickey from took this lovely shot of her native Inchigeela and a calm day on the lake on the Ballingeary Road.  Attachments 16:14 (4 minutes ago) to editor Took this picture of my beautiful homeplace of Inchigeela . This is the picnic area at the lake on the Ballingeary Road. Thank you. Wishing you all at the Southern Star office a very Happy St.Patricks weekend 🇮🇪 Tricia Hickey , Durrus .

Share this article

Tricia Hickey from took this lovely shot of her native Inchigeela and a calm day on the lake on the Ballingeary Road. 

Picture of the Week submissions made up to midday on Mondays will be considered for that week’s edition; the judges’ decision will be final and no discussion  or correspondence will be entered into regarding entries. Send your pictures as high-resolution jpg attachments – minimum 1MB – by e-mail (Subject: Picture of the Week) to [email protected] with a detailed caption (who, what, when, where) and your contact details: name, address and phone number.

*****

Subscribe to our email mailing list for the best of West Cork straight to your inbox

Click here to sign up to our mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Recommended