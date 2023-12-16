Poverty index shows disparity in West Cork

A SKIBBEREEN local election candidate has said the Pobal Deprivation Index findings highlight the economic disparity in West Cork and must be tackled immediately.

Labour candidate for the Skibbereen, Evie Nevin, cited the 2022 index, which was launched earlier this month, to show highlights contrasting fortunes in West Cork.

Some areas of the south west showed unemployment rates up to three times the national average, and she said the ‘sobering reality’ is that parts of Clonakilty, Dunmanway, and Skibbereen are now considered disadvantaged.

‘The contrast between disadvantaged and affluent areas in West Cork demands swift intervention. We can’t turn a blind eye to the struggles of our community members who are disproportionately affected,’ Ms Nevin said.

‘We need fair, inclusive, and community-driven solutions. By investing in local enterprises, empowering individuals through education and training, and fostering community-led projects, we can bridge the gap and create a more equitable economic landscape for everyone in West Cork.’

Ms Nevin called for comprehensive economic revitalisation including supporting local enterprise, educational and vocational training programmes, and community employment initiatives.

‘I can totally empathise with the challenges of hardship, and that’s precisely what propelled me into the realm of politics. My commitment is rooted in a sincere desire to shield others from similar struggles,’ she said.