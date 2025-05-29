Southern Star Ltd. logo
Planting for Clonakilty playground

May 29th, 2025 1:00 PM

By Kieran O'Mahony

Planting for Clonakilty playground Image
Terraced steps in Clonakilty playground, but there are no plans for any theatrics in the area.

CORK County Council has confirmed that repairs will be carried out to the grass area of Clonakilty playground following some minor damage.

Clonakilty Playground Committee has been undertaking some minor upgrade works, ‘including the planting of hedging and some floral beds around the trees, with a terraced soil blending into the surroundings graded towards the playground,’ said a Council spokesperson.

They confirmed that a theatre space is not included in this minor works project, despite the recent appearance of the terraced steps.

Clonakilty’s new playground opened almost two years ago following intensive fundraising by the local committee, resulting in an inclusive and state-of-the-art playground.

