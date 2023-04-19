Life

PICTURE GALLERY: Out and About in West Cork

April 19th, 2023 10:10 PM

By Southern Star Team

Grace Ryan, Innishannon and Catherine Lordan, Enniskeane, enjoying the sunshine before taking part in the Tractors To The Rescue, Courtmacsherry to Kinsale RNLI tractor run, in a Massey Ferguson 133. (Photo: David Patterson)

Share this article

John O’Neill, Ballinadee sitting in his 1926 Model T Ford before the tractor, car, truck and motorcycle run on Easter Monday last in aid of the Courtmacsherry and Kinsale lifeboat stations. Also included are Bill Chambers, Ballinadee; John Quinn, Ballinspittle; Billy Coomey, Bandon and Rex Draper, Kilbrittain. (Photo: Martin Walsh)

 

Neilus Lehane, Knockavilla with grandson Óran Butler, Innishannon. (Photo: David Patterson)

 

Ella Mai Crowley from Innishannon beside a 1926 Model T Ford. (Photo: Martin Walsh)

 

Olivia Sweetnam and Tracey Crowley at the run. (Photo: Denis Boyle)

 

At a Bandon Grammar School tractor run were Taylor O’Driscoll, Joey Wood and Leah Beamish. (Photo: Denis Boyle)

 

The vintage tractors of Denis Ryan (David Brown) and John Fleming (Fordson Supermajor) stopped in Courtmacsherry against the backdrop of the new Shannon-class lifeboat the RNLB Val Adnams during the car, truck, tractor and motorcycle run on Easter Monday in aid of the Courtmacsherry and Kinsale lifeboat stations. They were joined by Denis Murphy of the Courtmacsherry RNLI. (Photo: Martin Walsh)

 

Michael Ryan from Ballinascarthy taking part in a David Brown 990. (Photo: David Patterson)

 

Aisling, Katie and Heidi O’Connor from Schull at the event. (Photo: Anne Minihane)

 

Mary, Aoife and Fiona Harte with Gary Lenihan enjoying the recent cheval ride in Skibbereen.(Photo: Anne Minihane)

***

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Read More

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.