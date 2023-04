9/10

Students from Gaelscoil Droichead na Banndan who took part in the Scríobh Leabhar project organised by the West Cork Education Support Centre in Dunmanway and Foras na Gaeilge A total of 609 pupils from 10 West Cork Schools composed, designed and published their own books in Irish and were recognised for their endeavours at a Taispeántas organised by the West Cork Education Support Centre