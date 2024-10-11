PHOTOS: Northern Lights over West Cork

Castletownshend (Photo: John Joe Walsh)
Castletownshend, Mark Salter Townsend.
From Ballylynch looking across towards Mount Gabriel and the islands. (Photo: Magnus Burbanks)
Clonakilty (Photo: Karl Henry)
Newcestown (Photo: Kieran O'Mahony)
(Photo: Magnus Burbanks)
Skibbereen James Keating.
The Northern Lights over Dunmanus Bay to Kilcrohane by Lisa O'Sullivan from Kilcrohane.
The Northern Lights taken from Bantry Hospital, taken by Peter Murphy.
Clonakilty (Photo: Fergus Moloney)
Lislevane, Timoleague.
Sam Kingston in action taken by his sister Katie Kingston in Caheragh.
Caheragh, taken by Katie Kingston.
Caheragh, taken by Sam Kingston.
Northern lights last night in Gloun, Schull taken by Ger Hurley
Lisa O'Driscoll sent in this brilliant photo from the five fingers in Castletownshend.
Looking up the Ilen river in Skibbereen by Celine O'Donovan
Harbour View Beach, Kilbrittain sent in by Imelda Hayes.
Ahiohill Village sent in by Michelle Axton Kelly.
Sheep’s Head Peninsula sent in by Marie O'Sullivan.
Castletownbere & Hungry Hill sent in by Sarah O'Connor.
The Northen Lights over Bantry sent in by Liz Campbell.
A night Kayak trip on Lough Hyne sent in by Atlantic Sea Kayaking.
The Northern Lights near Schull sent in by Jill Davies.
Bantry airstrip sent in by Michaela Andrews.
A magical night over the Warren Beach in Rosscarbery sent in by Pat O'Connor.
The Northern Lights over Macroom by Peggy O'Callaghan.
Bere Island sent in by Theresa Hobbs.
Bere Island Hotel sent in this amazing photo from their hotel.
Our neighbours in East Cork sent us this photo too!
Danielle Howard sent in this photo from Kilcoe.
Photo from the Wild Hideaways in Bantry.
The Drombeg Stone Circle sent in by Anne O'Donovan.
Ahakista sent in by Annette Logan.
Baltimore sent in by Petra Reimers.
Glandore sent in by Julia Bertram.
Lisheen sent in by Grace Leonard.
Dunmanway sent in by Michelle McCarthy.
Courtmacsherry sent in by Eugene Finn.
The Bantry Road in Dunmanway sent in by Vicks O'Sullivan.
Ballydehob sent in by Katrina Regan.
Mary Martin-Sullivan sent in this photo from Castletownbere, Maulin hill.
Toe Head signal tower sent in by Ann Haigh.
Northern lights over Derrymihan in Castletownbere sent in by Oran Byrne.
Hungry Hill in Beara sent in by Cindy Van Nulck
Eoghan Barry, Kilkilleen, Church Cross took a photo of the Northern lights standing outside home looking over roaring water bay including Mount Gabriel in the background
Nothern Lights over Skibbereen (Photo: Emma Ryan)