Passage preparing for the Lidl Ladies Football Blitz

MORE than 4,500 female athletes will gather in Cork on Saturday September 5th and Sunday 6th for the annual Passage West Lidl Ladies Football Blitz.

As lead partner for the event, Lidl Ireland is calling on local communities, families and businesses to come out, show their support, and make this year’s tournament the biggest and most memorable yet.

Celebrating its 18th year, the annual ladies’ football U8, U10 and U12 blitz hasgrown from a modest gathering of eight local teams in 2008 into a nationwide celebration of youth football and community spirit.

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Hosted at the Passage West grounds, the event welcomes children’s teams from across Ireland to participate in friendly, age-appropriate matches.

True to its inclusive ethos, no scores are kept, allowing every child to enjoy the game without pressure or competition.

Last year, the event, which was supported by Lidl Ireland, welcomed more than 240 teams and 11,000 attendees over a mammoth weekend celebrating the best of Ladies’ Gaelic Football.

Lidl Ireland continues to champion female sports and athletes through its longstanding partnership with the Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA).

Since 2016, Lidl Ireland has invested more than €15m in the partnership, supporting impactful campaigns and driving the visibility of female athletes, whilst also providing thousands of new jerseys, substantial community funding and vital equipment to teams across the country.

Earlier this year Lidl further committed an investment of €7.5m through a partnership extension for an additional five years.

The 2026 Passage West Lidl Ladies Football Blitz promises a fun-filled weekend for all ages, featuring the return of the annual parade, face painting, live music, DJ performances and prizes.

In addition, colleagues from across Lidl’s store network and regional distribution centre will also be volunteering across the weekend to assist with coordination of the event, handing out branded merchandise, refreshments and promotional materials to ensure an enjoyable event for all.

Speaking ahead of the event, Tara O’Connor, regional managing director for Munster at Lidl Ireland, said: ‘At Lidl, we believe every young girl deserves the opportunity to thrive through sport.

We are delighted to return for the second year of our three-year sponsorship of the Passage West Lidl Ladies Football Blitz, an event that perfectly reflects our ongoing dedication to female athletics, inclusion, and community spirit.

This event celebrates the incredible energy of young athletes and the strength of our local communities.

September’s blitz is shaping up to be an outstanding day of fun, football, and family entertainment, and we encourage everyone across the community to join us and help deliver an unforgettable experience for our Ladies Gaelic Football this year.’

For more information visit: https://pwladiesfootballblitz.ie/