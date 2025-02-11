Out and About in West Cork

Tadhg Hegarty and Ross Jones of Food Revolution preparing food at the launch event last Friday. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Leja Kazlauskite, Noemi Hornyak, Saidbh O'Driscoll and Alice Hayes, pupils from 5th class at St. Josephs National School with the St Brigid's crosses they made in last week. (Photo: Anne Minhane)
Aria Grant, Míde Wilson, Samanatha Jancauscaite and Sophie Collins, junior class pupils at St Joseph's National School in Skibbereen with the St Brigid's Crosses they made in school before the bank holiday weekend. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
A group of West Cork based Ukrainians celebrated Ukrainian and Irish cultures for St Brigid's Day and the meeting of winter and spring seasons at Dunworley beach. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Anastasia Kazakovah braving the water.(Photo: Martin Walsh)
Pupils from Kilcolman National School enjoyed a visit from the West Cork Rapid Response jeep to their school last week and learned how important their Eircode and volunteering is to the emergency services.
A sheep visiting St Finbarr’s Oratory at Gougane Barra. (Photo: David Creedon)
Áine Cahalane being presented with her family prize by Brian Hayes, chairman of the Courceys Intergated Rural Development Group.
St Mary’s GAA club, Enniskeane has been awarded with a GAA Green Flag for its work to enhance its facility in line with a green ethos. Celebrating with the flag are (from left): Diarmuid Healy (secretary, St Mary's GAA), William Walsh, Dr Margaret O'Donovan (Green and Irish cultural officer, St Mary's GAA), William Walsh, Eddie O'Donovan, and Ellen Murphy. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Ballineen and Enniskeane Tidy Towns Association has won the Waters and Communities Special Award 2024. The group conducted a Citizen Science study on the flora, fauna and natural heritage of the river, while implementing a green solution to deal with invasive species in the acclaimed Riverview Biodiversity Garden. Ellen Murphy, community water officer, presented the award to Dr Margaret O'Donovan of Ballineen and Enniskeane Tidy Towns. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Monika Didikova from Clogheen recently won the West Cork Model Railway Village / Clonakilty Enterprise Board’s lotto jackpot of €6,700. At the presenation of funds were (from left): Kim McNamara (manager), Monika Didikova, Shane Lowney (treasurer, board of management) and Paul Hayes (chairperson, board of management).
Farrah Fitzgerald with her nana Carmel Fitzgerald out and about in Castletownbere. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)
Hundreds of people all over Ireland joined the 12 Dips in December challenge, an awareness and fundraising drive for Pieta, and together they raised €183,000. Clonakilty's Laura Daly was the top overall fundraiser in the challenge, raising over €6,400. Also joining the challenge from Clonakilty were Team Kalmar, who raised over €3,200. Both Laura and the Team Kalmar group thanked everyone that supported and donated to their challenges and helped them reach their goal of raising awareness of the supports and services provided free by Pieta. At the cheque presentations which were held at the Clonakilty Park Hotel were (from left): Killian Deasy, Roni Coomey, Maurice Shanley, Laura Daly, David Henry, Darren Coyle-Garde (Pieta House fundraising), James Deasy, Sinéad Crowley, Paul Hayes and Willie Griffin. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Clonakilty ladies (from left): Lisa O'Connor, Linda O'Sullivan and Dee McCarthy enjoying a good chat in Spiller's Lane, Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Fianna Fáil TD Christopher O'Sullivan, who was appointed Minister of State at the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage with special responsibility for nature, heritage and biodiversity, in his office in Clonakilty with Lynda Piper (parliamentary assistant) and Timothea Corcoran (administrative assistant). (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Michaela Kavanagh (left) from Clonakilty with Megan Hodnett from Baltimore enjoying a catch up on Ashe Street, Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Alchemia and Saga Heise with their St Brigid's Crosses which they made at Bantry Library to mark St Brigid's Day.
Former Schull Community College student Fintan McCarthy with Sean O'Brien, captain of Skibbereen Rowing Club, at the recently held sports award ceremony at the Celtic Ross Hotel in Rosscarbery.
Commodore Darragh Connelly (right) presenting Tom Newman with his award at an event held at the Royal Cork Yacht Club.
Gathered in one of the classrooms of Barryroe National School with one of four new interactive whiteboards are (from left): Margaret Dineen (chairperson Barryroe National School board of management), Geraldine Flynn (Barryroe National School parents association), Ellen Buckley (secretary, parents association), Mags O'Leary (parents association), Michelle Fleming (board of management) and Orla Whelton (principal, Barryroe National School). Missing from the photo is Eilish Murphy (treasurer, parents association). (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Members of the Dunmanway Boxing Club with club sponsor, Andrew Healy of Healy’s SuperValu, Dunmanway. Front (from left): Reece Collins, Jesse Sheehan, Chloe Collins, Liam McCarthy, Troy Duggan, Gerry Williamson, Luke Hall, Nicky Barrett, Will O’Flynn, Lauren Collins and Luke Collins. Back (from left): Patrick Kingston, Filip Koweleski, Matvii Yabalenko, Eoin Lynch, Andrew Healy, Tracy Collins, Nathan McCarthy, Frank Collins, Rian Daly, Jack O’Connell, Oran McCarthy and Ingus O’Neill.
Andrew Healy of Healy’s SuperValu Dunmanway, sponsors of the Dunmanway Boxing Club, with Sean Sheehan and Tracy Collins.
Denis and Ann Healy, Ballygurteen presented a cheque for €18,802 to the Bone Marrow for Leukaemia Trust at St James's Hospital, Dublin. A sum of €10,000 was also presented to CUH. All proceeds were raised from their coffee day and a vintage run held last year. Denis and Ann expressed thanks to everyone who supported their fundraisers.
As a member of Guiding in Macroom for many years, Mary achieved the Gold Cord Award and as a member of MacEgan Rangers, she completed all three Gaisce awards, bronze, silver and gold.
L to R Eamonn Barry, Margaret Anderson, Conor Harrington, Tracie Harrington, Aisling O Leary, Amanda Lovell Noel O Sullivan.
Conor & Tracie Photo
Simon & Sheila Photo
Lto R. Eamonn Barry, Sheila Walton Simon Walton, Margaret Anderson, Aisling O Leary, Amanda Lovell, Noel o Sullivan.
Jim O'Mahony (Kilbrittain) with Pat and Conor Walsh (Ballinascarthy) who all took part in the Bandon tractor, truck, car and jeep run. Proceeds of the run will go to Bandon Special Olympics, Bandon Athletics Club and Bandon Union of Parishes.
(Photo: David Patterson)
Breffini Kelly (left) has been selected for the Cork U16B squad and Clodagh Barry (right) has been selected for the Cork U17 squad.
Richard Sweetnam from Bandon took part in the Bandon tractor run on his 1947 Allis-Chalmers Model U tractor. The run was held in aid of Bandon Special Olympics, Bandon Athletics Club and Bandon Union of Parishes. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Laura Curtin of the Alzheimer Society of Ireland presented certificates to Schull Community College’s Transition Year students who participated in the ASI’s Dementia Inclusion Generation Programme. The students have been participating in the ASI's Dementia Inclusive Generation Programme since September 2024. Following the presentation, the students volunteered to organise a bake sale fundraiser for the ASI.
Niall O'Sullivan and Fionn O'Leary (both from Dunmanway) in a 1973 Zetor 4718 enjoying their day at the St Enda’s National School, Kilnadur tractor and car run which took place in glorious sunshine. Proceeds of the run will go to St Enda’s National School and to CoAction. (Photo: David Patterson)
Professor Maggie Cusack (president of MTU), and Kate Jarvey (chair and founder of the Crann Centre), sharing a light-hearted moment in the inclusive playground at the Crann Centre. The photo marks the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between MTU and the Crann Centre, reinforcing their shared commitment to innovation, inclusion, and community impact. (Photo: Joleen Cronin)
Paddy Sheehy and Daniel Casey from Rath National School teamed up to make some St Brigid’s Day crosses for home and for school. They also made some extras for the parishioners of Sacred Heart Church in Rath.
Enjoying last weekend's Beatles and Kinsale walking tour were (from left): Caitlin Mulligan (artist), Susan Ryan (New York Beatles tour guide), Skylar Moody (music journalist), Steve Bradley (Beatles historian), Barry Moloney (Kinsale tour guide), Deirdre Kelly (author of Fashioning the Beatles), Peter Lawlor (musician), and Jessica Moloney (musician).
Local and visiting ringers in St Fachtna's Cathedral for the West Cork Bell Ringing Festival which was held last weekend, with Rosscarbery ringers Rev Cliff Jeffers, Margaret Potenz and Rosemary Perkins.
The Cork International Hotel Community Spirit Awards ceremony recognises the outstanding contribution or special achievement made to the community by a group or individual. At this year’s awards ceremony were (from left): Paddy O'Connell of Carrigaline Pipe Band received the Lifetime Award; Elaine Curtin of Carrigaline Basketball Club received the Public Vote Award and brothers John and Dan Cronin of the Cork Stroke Centre received the Judges Overall Award. (Photo: Brian Lougheed)
Nigel Bryan (Fountainstown), with Cllr Jack White (FG) at the Carrigaline IFA 70th anniversary dinner dance which was recently held at the Carrigaline Court Hotel.