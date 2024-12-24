Out and About in West Cork

First class pupil Daniel Daly Sheehy as the Angel Gabriel at the St Mary's Central School nativity performance in Enniskeane. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Edel, Kaitlin, and Saoirse Murphy wait to meet Santa Claus in Bantry. The event was organised by Bantry Business Association. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Alex Giles with Vincent and Matthew Harte, all from Rosscarbery, at the Kilmeen Macra Christmas lights tractor run which started at Tots Pub, Ballygurteen Cross and finished in Enniskeane. Proceeds of the run will go to the Irish Cancer Society and Marymount Hospice. (Photo: David Patterson)
Samantha Quinn and Paddy Coughlan, aged three from Balineen and four-year-old Rachel and Mags O'Flynn from Ballinascarthy at the Kilmeen Macra Christmas lights tractor run.
(Photo: David Patterson)
Julie Tomlin, Elaine Fitzgibbon and Sinead Considine from Kinsale pictured at the Blacks Brewing & Distilling Christmas Market in Kinsale on Sunday.
(Photo. John Allen)
Sean Burke and Eoghan Timmins meet Santa and Mrs Claus and get up close with the Andy Scannell Cup which Castlehaven claimed for winning the Cork senior football championship. (Photo: Andrew Harris)
Young Cuan Holland is fascinated with Betsy the Barn Owl during the visit of the Animal Roadshow mini zoo to Skibbereen Tourist Office. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
At the Ballinascarthy combined lotto jackpot presentation last Monday night in the hall were (from left): William McCarthy (ticket seller), Jack Condon (accepting daughter Annie's cheque for €4,366), Mick Higgins (chairperson, Ballinascarthy camogie club), Conor O'Sullivan (chairperson Ballinascarthy lotto), Mary Tobin (accepting cheque for €4,366), Teddy O'Donovan (ticket seller), Kathy Galvin (accepting cheque for €4,366) Michael Ryan (chairperson, Ballinascarthy GAA) and Lynda Ryan (ticket seller).
Siofra and Rian Murphy from Bantry waiting to meet Santa last Sunday at an event organised by Bantry Business Association. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Kevin Lynch, Stephanie Coleman and Allie Lynch from Bantry meeting Santa when he visited the town last Sunday and gave out selection boxes to all the children. The event was organised by the Banty Business Association. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
The 4 Valleys Social Club, the Glengarriff Active Retired group and the Singing for the Brain group, all enjoyed a wonderful day out at their Christmas party which was held at the Westlodge Hotel. The organisers and helpers, Anne, Peggy, Berrie, Patjoe, and Liz expressed thanks to the Westlodge Hotel and their staff for facilitating such a great day and also thanked Ray O’Sullivan, Teddy Crowley and Martin Kearney for providing great entertainment. (Photo: Tony O’Donovan)
Marie Cronin of Sola Boutique presented the very generous donation of €2,300 to the four ASD classes in Scoil Mhuire agus Bharra. The funds were raised from an instore fundraising event that Marie held. The money will enable the classes to purchase some new resources and to go on some fun, enriching trips. From left: Cathal McCarthy (principal), Marie Cronin, pupils Owen Parfitt, Aaron Cronin, Ryan Timmis and Breda Herlihy (class teacher).
Nicola Kearns (nee Muckley) from Bantry, now living in Co Meath, and her son Alan met Tánaiste Micheál Martin in Leinster House recently.
At the switching on of the Christmas lights in Timoleague were (from left): Edward McSweeney, Santa Claus, Noelle Harrington, who did the honours, and Cllr John Michael Foley. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
The December Dúchas Clonakilty Heritage event was a screening of
Extraordinary, Ordinary Women and More Extraordinary, Ordinary Women, with Karen Minihan and Ciara Buckley. Karen and Ciara with Dúchas members (standing, from left) Cionnaith Ó Súilleabháin, Seán Brennan, Michael O’Mahony, Michael O’Sullivan, Rachael Cronin, Fachtna McCarthy, Barbara McGuirk, Con O’Neill and Don Hill. Seated (from left): Marian O’Leary, Tim Feen, Ciara Buckley, Karen Minihan, Noreen Minihan and Con O’ Callaghan (who features in the documentaries as a nephew of Tess and May Buckley, two of the women featured).
Clonakilty's Pink Ribbon walk raised an amazing €11,545, now totalling over €120,000 in the last 16 years. Teresa O'Neill of Fernhill House, Terese Hayes and Nicola McMahon of the Irish Cancer Society at the presenation of the proceeds.
Sixth year students from Clonakilty Community College (from left): Aaron Felming (Courtmacsherry), Daniel Moloney (Barryroe), Killian Twohig (Rossmore), Tim Cullinane (Ballinascarthy) and Matt Murphy (Clonakilty) on lunch break. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Joe Tobin, paramedic Clonakilty Ambulance Base, retired after 20 years of dedicated service to the people of Cork. A large gathering took place in Clonakilty recently to mark Joe's retirement. Included in the photo are past and present members of Clonakilty Ambulance Base. Front (from left): Claire Shorten, Martin Haughney, Ritchie Jennings, Joe Tobin, Kevin O'Sullivan (operations resources manager, National Ambulance Service) and Imelda O'Regan. Back (from left): Eoin O'Mahony, Karl O'Riordan, Des Grennan, Tadhg Murray, Dorothy Grimes, Terry Phair, Katlyn O'Brien, Olive Murphy, Imelda O'Shea, Andrew Ryan and John McGillacuddy. (Photo: Garry Minihane)
Zach and Dean O’Sullivan having a chat with Santa in his grotto in Castletownbere. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)
Joshua Hayes was presented with his prizes by staff at Kinsale Library for his win in the competition 'Create your Own Superhero' which was run by Cork County Council.
The infant pupils of Carrigboy National School with their contributions for the Team Hope Christmas Shoebox Appeal. Back (from left): Zach Shannon, Páraic Tobin, Ava Levis, Indie O'Sullivan, Issie McCarthy and Tadgh Hayes. Middle (from left): Clara McCarthy, Conor Daly, Darragh Evans, Shane Casey, Finn Russell and Robbie Stout. Front (from left): Sultanie Ablaeiva, Rory Daly, Alice Daly and Aoife Coughlan.
Award winner Matt Mills from Goleen Harbour, and Durrus native Caroline Crowley, The Environmental Forum, at the Environmental Forum Awards at St Peter's in Cork city recently. (Photo: Diane Cusack)
Sarah Buckley (principal, Schull Community College) with some of the award winning crew whose short film Fish Out Of Water won the Bin It national film competition. From left: Conor Lawson, Teagan Cash, Ruby Farrelly, Charlie Lannin, Ella Camier, Louis Dolan, Jacob Collins, Michael Macri, Odhrán Treasaigh, Ciarán Cifone and Alannah O’Driscoll.
Sergeant Michael Milner from Ballinacarriga, Dunmanway with his parents Bernadette and Jerry Milner, son Ryan Milner and partner Chloe Foudy, having recently graduated with a MBA in first class honours from Trinity College Dublin. Michael received a full academic scholarship from Trinity College and the Gaelic Players Association to complete his MBA. Michael is a sergeant in An Garda Siochana and is currently stationed in the Kerry division.
A celebration evening was held in O’Driscoll’s Bar, Reenascreena last weekend to mark Rosscarbery’s Jason O’Mahony (right) and his Sam’s Cross co-driver Willie Buchannan (left) success in last month’s Kerry Winter Rally, where they won the Johnny White perpetual trophy as the highest placed West Cork crew. Johnny White was a native of Reenascreena, who lost his life in a rally tragedy in Banna, County Kerry thirty years ago. Also included are (from left) Denise Buchannan and Eileen O’Donovan. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Kerri Gleeson, Noah McArthur and Laoise Conroy from St Mary's Central School in Enniskeane enjoying the Christmas jumper day which was recently held in their school. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Gaggin Community Association giving a shout out to wish everyone in the area and all Gaggin hall users a happy Christmas and a peaceful 2025. Back (from left): Karen O'Sullivan, Maeve Kennedy, Mary Canniffe, Úna Hegarty and Angela Ryan. Front (from left): David O'Driscoll, Julia Mary Slyne, Ray Good and Kate Crowley.
Sinead O'Regan was presented with a cut-glass trophy for her outstanding achievement in representing her club on the Irish Pony Club’s dressage team at the Royal Windsor Horse Show from Susan McCarthy at the Carbery Hunt Pony Club’s recent awards ceremony.
Kilbrittain National School recently presented a sum of €325 to the West Cork Rapid Response. At the ceremony were (from left): Betty Hennessy and Liam Slattery (both WCRR) with members of student council John McAleer, Aoibhinn O'Hanlon, Tessa Enright, Karen O'Donovan (principal), Kate Duggan, Cillian O'Connell, Daniel O'Regan and Kate Crowley (WCRR).
Simone Barrett welcoming Christmas arrivals at Cork Airport while singing with the Scoil Mhuire Gan Smal school choir. (Photo: Michael MacSweeney)
Palestinian martyrs were remembered at the Kilmichael annual commemoration. From left: Seán McCarthy, Nassa Al Swirki, Trish Lavelle and Donnchadh Ó Seaghdha.
Liam Buckley at the Macroom & District Lions annual Christmas food appeal which was held at Dunnes and SuperValu. The Lions expressed thanks to the two stores for hosting the food collection, the public for its generous support and all the volunteers in orange for their help.
Aoibhe Sheehan from Templemartin graduated from the Templemore Garda College last Friday and celebrated with her parents Denise and Bud.
Rath National School winners in the Baltimore Tidy Towns competition about otters with Coreen Martin (Baltimore Tidy Towns) were Feride Seitmemetova, Emiliia Kravchenko, Joni Perry Clark, Desiree Koorn, Theo Best, Darragh Murphy, Darragh Fitzgerald, Mark Marchenko, Hannah Sheehy, Edie Reilly, Caoimhe Cottrell, Alexis O’Regan, Ciara Cottrell, Clara Hickey and Afiqah Binti Rosihidin. Front (from left): Sean Holland, Annie Casey, Ella MacAuley, Muireann Daly, Sadie Kiely, Leah Sadikovic, Eoghan Collins and James Hurley.
Martin, Hannah and Oisin O'Donoghue spread some Christmas cheer when they took part in the Santa Cycle through Skibbereen. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
The Caheragh Threshing Committee made the presentation of their 2024 fundraising events to five charities - Breakthrough Cancer Research, Skibbereen Day Care Centre, Professor Gerry O'Sullivan Memorial Park, Dreeny National School and Caheragh Macra - at a special event held at the Travellers Rest. Seated (from left): Sheila Collins (Dreeny National School), Mary Willis (Skibbereen Day Care Centre), Majella O'Shea (treasurer), Orla Dolan (Breakthrough Cancer Research), Shane Scully (treasurer) and Kathleen Kirby (secretary). Back (from left): John McCarthy (Dreeny National School), Timmy O'Sullivan (committee), Patjoe Hourihane (committee), Denis O’Sullivan (Professor Gerry O'Sullivan Memorial Park), Humphrey O'Sullivan (committee), Eugene Daly (Caheragh Macra), Sean Collins and John O'Neill (both committee) and DJ Dineen (chairperson). Mary Cadogan, Jackie O’Donovan, Sean O'Sullivan and James Crowley were missing from the photo. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Enjoying a catch up at Skibbereen's farmers market last Saturday were Niall Carey, Peter Whalley, John McDonald, Gerald O'Brien and Christy Thornhill. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Skibbereen Community School students who entered the BT Young Scientist competition which will be held in January include Orla McCarthy, Shauna Hourihane, Anna McCarthy, Niall O’Callaghan, Dan McCarthy, Caoimhe O’Donovan, Grace Hickey, Mary Bushe, Eve Waugh O Brien, Alice Collins, Mia Scarlett, Zoe Salter, Faye Minihane, Abigail Fowler, Holly O’Flynn and Mimi Jacob with principal Mr O’Mahony.
Santa with Sophie, Eilis and Kevin O’Riordan from Jesk Ice Cream in Kinsale at the Blacks Brewing & Distilling christmas market in Kinsale last Sunday. (Photo: John Allen)
Róisín Delaney Carrigan from Kealkil waiting to meet Santa in Bantry at an event organised by the Bantry Business Association. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Colette Connolly from Kinsale with Santa at the Blacks Brewing & Distilling Christmas market in Kinsale last Sunday. (Photo: John Allen)