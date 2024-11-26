Out and About in West Cork

The annual old time threshing event in Tragumna, West Cork took place today at the Skibbereen Eagle pub car park. Hundreds of people attended the event which was held in aid of local charities. Trying his hand at welly wanging was Shane Duggan from Skibbereen. Picture: Andy Gibson.
The 57th Skibbereen March for Peace in Palestine took place in the West Cork town today. Around 30 people marched from the Skibbereen Farmers Market to the Town Square. Picture: Andy Gibson.
Freya and Lottie Levis, Skibbereen with Connie Harris and George the dog from Castlehaven at Tragumna Threshing on Sunday afternoon. Photo; Anne Minihane.
“Sunday Outing.” James, Denis, Bridget, Theresa, and Emily Hurley from Shreelane with Michael Hayes and his horse “Harry,” at the West Cork Cheval event in aid of Leap Community Pre-school.
The annual old time threshing event in Tragumna, West Cork took place today at the Skibbereen Eagle pub car park. Hundreds of people attended the event which was held in aid of local charities. Checking out a John Deere tractor were Daniel & James O'Sullivan from Tragumna. Picture: Andy Gibson.
West Cork Chevals held its first charity cheval of the season today, in aid of West Cork Jesters. Around 20 horses and ponies were signed on for the chevals, which ran to Ahakista and back. Taking part in the cheval was Denis Walsh from Ardfield with his pony 'Moochie'. Picture: Andy Gibson.
West Cork Chevals held its first charity cheval of the season today, in aid of West Cork Jesters. Around 20 horses and ponies were signed on for the chevals, which ran to Ahakista and back. At the cheval were Kathleen O'Mahony, Rosscarbery and Mike Hayes from Shannonvale with his horse 'Harry'. Picture: Andy Gibson.
Pat Joe Connolly from Rossmore taking parti in the recent charity tractor run was held in Reenascreena.
Tomás and Ava McCarthy from Clonakilty at the recent tractor run in Reenascreena in aid of West Cork Rapid Response; Kayla Shorten's recovery and Reenascreenas National School and Playschool. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Aisling and Tina O'Riordan from Dunmanway at the recent tractor run in Reenascreena in aid of West Cork Rapid Response; Kayla Shorten's recovery and Reenascreenas National School and Playschool. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Dermot O'Riordan (Lisbealad) driving his Fordson Super Dexta at the Reenascreena tractor, car, bike and truck run. Proceeds of the day will go to West Cork Rapid Response, Kayla’s Recovery Journey, the local national school and the local pre-school.
Reenascreena, West Cork, Ireland. 10th Nov, 2024. A charity tractor run was held in Reenascreena on SUnday 10th November. The tractor run was in aid of West Cork Rapid Response; Kayla Shorten's recovery and Reenascreenas National School and Playschool. At the tractor run were Ryan Collins and Charlie & Will Jennings, all from Tullig. Picture: Andy Gibson.
Reenascreena, West Cork, Ireland. 10th Nov, 2024. A charity tractor run was held in Reenascreena on SUnday 10th November. The tractor run was in aid of West Cork Rapid Response; Kayla Shorten's recovery and Reenascreenas National School and Playschool. Many vintage tractors took part in the run. Picture: Andy Gibson.
The Hayes cousins Alice, Isabelle, Oliver and Euan with Cara Herlihy all from Skibbereen at the annual Tragumna Threshing last Sunday afternoon. Photo; Anne Minihane.
Five pupils from Gaelscoil Bheanntraí happily inspecting the equipment on board the West Cork Rapid Response jeep during a visit to their school last week. From left: Mia Hegarty, Katie O'Donovan, Magali Desbonet, Cáit Young and Anna O'Donovan.
On Remembrance Sunday in the Abbey cemetery, prayers were led by Canon Paul Whillougby and Fr Myles McSweeney for all those who died in the wars, as well as the Irish troops who died in peace keeping duties and members of an Garda Siochana who died in the line of duty. A wreath was laid and a plaque unveiled to mark the area where the petty officers from the HMS Collingwood that drowned 1897, and those from the SS Minnehaha that was torpedoed and sank off the Fastnet in September 1917, were buried in unmarked graves.
Ballygurteen Vintage Club recently presented money raised from their coffee day, which was held in the home of Denis and Ann Healy Ballygurteen, and also from their vintage run held in Rossmore. A sum of €10,000 was presented to 2D Haematology Ward in CUH and €18,802 was presented to the Leukaemia Trust Fund Dublin. Back (from left): John O’Sullivan, Ann Healy, John Keohane, Jess McCarthy, Fachtna McCarthy, Fiona Connolly and Patjoe Connolly. Front (from left): Mary O’Donovan, Ina Connolly, Margo O’Neill (CUH), Denis Healy, Kay Tyner and Finbarr Fitzpatrick.
World Diabetes Day was a great success with almost 50 members of the public availing of free diabetes screening and education in Bantry. The West Cork integrated care diabetes team, members of which were delighted with the response and all the positive feedback, comprised (front, from left): Clare O’Sullivan, Bláithín O’Neill and Angela Slaney. Back (from left): Claire Hurley, Jan Cumisky, Linda O’Donovan and Fra Wiseman.
At the reopening of the HSE Centre for Mental Health Care and Recovery (CMHCR) on the grounds of Bantry General Hospital were (from left): Vincent Goggin (general manager, Mental Health Services), Julie O'Neill (integrated healthcare area manager, HSE), Deborah Harrington (acting head of Mental Health Services), Andy Phillips ( regional executive officer, HSE South West) and Fiona Collins (general manager, HSE Mental Health Services). The CMHCR, a mental health inpatient unit, has reopened following recent facility upgrades designed to enhance patient safety, experience and recovery - as well as to support staff in providing high quality care. (Photo: Brian Lougheed)
SuperValu Castletownbere has launched its fundraising return scheme and people can deposit their Re-turn voucher at the unit in store to support local organisations such as Castletownbere GAA, Urhan GAA, Adrigole GAA, Garnish GAA, Beara ladies and Castletownbere Tidy Towns. At the launch were (back, from left): Eimear O’Shea, Conall Lowney, Luke Browne, Brian Joseph Lowney, Finnán Browne, Ashlinn Lowney, Abbie O’Shea, Danny Con O’Sullivan and Jamie O’Sullivan. Front (from left): Denis Harrington, Méabh O’Sullivan and Jack O’Sullivan. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)
Tom O'Donovan, chairperson of Clonakilty Men's Shed, presenting a cheque for €631 to Noel Lawlor of Clonakilty Saint Vincent de Paul Society, which was the proceeds from the raffle of the recent men's shed quiz. Included are (from left): Noel Lynch, Don Hill, Jimmy Byrne, John Hennessy and Cathal Convery, all men's shed members.
Members of Clonakilty Women’s Shed were recently welcomed by Jane Somerville, ninth generation of the Somerville family at Drishane House, Castletownshend. The house was built in 1780 and retains some of the features going back to that time and the members thoroughly enjoyed the tour and visit.
A sum of €18,200, the proceeds of the Rathbarry and District Vintage Club’s tractor, truck, car and motorcycle run and classic working day held in September were recently presented to Breakthrough Cancer Research and Cope Foundation. From left: Michael Kearns, secretary, presenting cheque for €9,100 to Sheila Jennings of the Cope Foundation and Orla Dolan of Breakthrough Cancer Research accepting another €9,100 cheque from John Hayes, chairperson.
Mary Lou Leahy, who was a candidate for Fine Gael in the local elections in Bantry, bumped into Taoiseach Simon Harris in Clonakilty last weekend.
Rathbarry and District Vintage Club presented two cheques for €9,100 each from their recent tractor, truck, car and motorcycle run to Breakthrough Cancer Research and Cope Foundation.
Clonakilty’s Barry Roche and Nicole Williamson with baby Tommy-Lee in Kennedy Park, Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Stanley Deane (Innishannon) competing in the senior conventional class with his Ford 5030 with brother John (Bandon) looking on at the Cahermore 68th annual ploughing match, which was the third ploughing match of the 2024/2025 season in the Cork West region and was held on the lands of Diarmuid and Ann Keohane, Creaghbeg, Clonakilty. (Photo: David Patterson)
Dohenys fielded a second junior hurling team arguably for the first time in their history last Friday night when the Doheny junior C hurling team played Argideen Rangers in the RCM Tarmacadam sponsored final. Although they narrowly lost out on a scoreline of 17 points to 1-11, it was fantastic to see nineteen players togged out. Back (from left): Niall Hurley, Adrian Cronin, Noel Collins, Ian Bryan, Colm O’Shea, Steve Daly, Sean Cronin, Chris Cronin and Daniel King. Front (from left): Conor Hurley, Keith Forbes, Kevin Murphy, Gavin Dullea, Josh Burke, Cian Cahalane, Stephen Collins, Jack McCarthy, Ben Quigley and Dan McSweeney.
The Courcey Rovers junior team, and selectors, who won the Lily Grant county cup championship are (front, from left): Roisin Nolan-Collins, Lauren Crowley, Hannah Coakley, Isabel Lordan (captain), Roisin Griffin, Aine O’Donoghue, Lily Murphy, Caoimhe Hannon and Sarah Galvin. Back (from left): Joey Gallagher, Lisa Murphy, Ciara Hayes, Ursula Quinn, Niamh Twomey, Sinead Hynes, Sadhbh Napier, Lily-Ellen Crowley, Neasa McCarthy, Aine O’Reilly, Anna Hannon, Liz Minihane, Alanna Crean, Kevin Hannon, Sarah Walsh and loyal followers (from left) Amy Minihane, Katie Minihane and Shauna Walsh.
Mike O'Shea's family and representatives from the two charities at the recent cheque presentation which took place at Hennessy Transport, Ballineen. The Mike O'Shea memorial truck and vintage car run raised €20,000, which was split equally between Bantry Hospice and West Cork Rapid Response (WCRR). (Photo: Andy Gibson)
A peaceful scene at Dunworley. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Schull’s resident martial arts expert, Peter Dillon (centre), who runs the Shaolin Kung Fu School, showed great skill representing West Cork on the big stage in Quanzhou, China. Rossa Gibbons (left) won two silver medals and a bronze. Leo Siqueira won a silver and a bronze medal. Peter took gold and was honoured at a special ceremony during the event where he was awarded his 7th degree black belt.
The debating team of Carrigboy National School who won the first round of the West
Cork debating competition. From left: Emily O'Donovan, Emma Barry O'Callaghan, Jack Levis, Aimee Fehily, Owen Coughlan, Aoife Bignell, Zara Mallon and Elisha O'Brien.
The display of photos in Kilcrohane Church remembering people from the area who died during the past year.
Andrea Stock visited St James' National School and inspired the pupils with her motivational talk on how she got started with rugby.
Cloghroe National School’s Joe Ryan considering the questions at the Cork Primary Science Quiz competition where 180 school children from 60 Cork primary schools competed in a special event to promote science, technology, engineering and maths. The announcement of Cloghroe National School as the overall winners was met with rapturous applause as the weeks of preparation and practice bore fruit during eight rounds of tough questions and challenges. The initiative is organised by Cork City Council with support from the Royal Society of Chemistry and the School of Chemistry at UCC.
Maria and Tony O'Mahony from Rosscarbery with their horse Jessica at the cheval ride that was held in association with West Cork Chevals in aid of Leap Community Preschool. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Brothers Michael and JT O'Driscoll (Kilbrittain) and cousin Aine O'Driscoll (Knockbrown, Bandon) braving the conditions at the Clonakilty ploughing match which was the second ploughing match of the 2024/2025 season in the Cork West region and which was held on the lands of the Wolfe family, Ardgehane, Timoleague. (Photo: David Patterson)
Ella Forristal on Clonakilty Bandit and Clara Nyhan of Carbery Pony Club after their win last Sunday at the Jumps Ahead league finals at Ballindenisk Equestrian Centre. Right: Madeline McSweeney on Balladeer Give A Guidam after winning the 1.1m Jumps Ahead final and league.
Madeline McSweeney on Balladeer Give A Guidam after winning the 1.1m Jumps Ahead final and league
Bandon Grammar School’s soroptimist public speaking competition participants are (from left): Sally-Ann Hayes, Faye Terry and Freya Scott.
Richard White and Kieran Keohane (Timoleague) sounded the starting horn at the Cahermore 68th annual ploughing match, which was the third ploughing match of the 2024/2025 season in the Cork West region, and which was held on the lands of Diarmuid and Ann Keohane, Creaghbeg, Clonakilty. (Photo: David Patterson)
Cian Minihane (Leap) and Brian Ronan (Reenascreena) on Yamaha 80 mopeds and James Hayes (Clonakilty) on his Honda 90 at the charity tractor run that was held in Reenascreena in aid of West Cork Rapid Response, Kayla Shorten's recovery and Reenascreena National School and Playschool. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Lucy McCarthy, Conor Murphy, Clodagh O’Driscoll, Sean Hurley and Niamh Hurley from Diarmuid Ó Mathunas were the winners of the music group competition.
St James GAA were the winners of the nuachleas (novelty act) competition. Back row (from left): Holly Murray, Sarah Marie O’Sullivan, Caitlin McCarthy, Shannon Griffen and Eoin Whelton. Front (from left): Meadhbh McCarthy, Abbie Murray and Lily Hayes.
The Blueprint Financial Planning charity golf classic raised €6,600 for the autistic classes at St Patrick's Boys’ National School. This was the fifth year that the classic was held and over €35k has been raised thus far for local causes. From left: John O'Driscoll (owner, Blueprint Financial), Alan Foley (principal, St Patrick's Boys’ National School), Jack O'Brien (pupil), Jack Collins (pupil), Siobhan Harte (teacher) and Danny Keohane (pupil).
Caheragh and District Vintage Club presented a cheque of €10,000 to the West Cork Rapid Response at a ceremony at the Traveller’s Rest. The money was the proceeds of the tractor, car, and truck run held in September. Front (from left): Sean Casey, Anne O’Sullivan (WCRR), Betty Hennessy (WCRR), Humphrey O’Sullivan, Tadhg Murray (WCRR), Pat Dineen and P J Murphy. Back (from left): D J Dineen, Anthony O’Driscoll, Seamus McCarthy, Alan Murphy, Pat McCarthy, Tim O’Sullivan, John Collins and Brian O’Sullivan.
Rath National School’s quiz team of Emer Crowley, Paddy Sheehy, Tadhg Ronan and Fionn Daly were the winners of the annual Skibbereen Library quiz. Included in the photo are Veronica Whooley and Sharon O'Mahony (Skibbereen Library) and Maura Collins (principal, Rath National School) (Photo: Anne Minihane)
The Castlehaven and Myross History Society committee announcing the launch of their new Journal, Volume 5. From left: Peter Deasy, Annette Glanton, Michael Sexton, Batt Maguire, Paddy Burns and Vincent O’Neill.
Leap National School’s quiz team of Caoimhe O'Brien, Ciara Jennings, Maryjo O'Mahony and Alex Morgan were the runners up in the Skibbereen Library quiz. Included in the photo are Veronica Whooley and Sharon O'Mahony (Skibbereen Library) and Mary Crowley (principal, Leap National School). (Photo: Anne Minihane)
A group of Transition Year students from St Mary’s performed a dance on the street for passers-by as a sample of their upcoming show.
Award-winning actor and presenter Siobhán McSweeney from Aherla is among those being honoured at the UCC alumni achievement awards. Siobhán is best known for playing Sister Michael in Channel 4’s hit comedy series Derry Girls, for which she won the 2023 BAFTA TV award for best female comedy performance. (Photo: Gerard McCarthy)
Thea Tobin will be travelling to India with the Hope Foundation charity in March.
Róisín Ní Nuanáin, Carraig Uí Leighin, winner of amhránaíocht aonair at the south east final of Scór na nÓg in Riverstick last weekend.
Aoife, Róisín and Órla Ní Nuanáin and Siún Ní Mhuirgheasa, were placed second in ceol úirlise at the south east final of Scór na nÓg which was held at Riverstick Hall last Saturday.
Pupils from Bishop Galvin Central School collected items for the Team Hope Christmas Shoebox Appeal that delivers gifts into the hands of children affected by poverty and war. From left: Michael Walsh, Darragh Sleator, Andrew O’Callaghan, Liam Verling and Josh Murray, all from sixth class, with some of the collected boxes.
Newcestown Foróige members Ríona O'Mahony and Éabha Twomey received a certificate at the Foróige youth citizenship showcase last Saturday. The club received this for their participation in outstanding active citizenship. The award was for the fundraiser the club did for the Irish Guide Dogs. From left: Ríona O'Mahony, Sean Campbell (ceo, Foróige), Fergal Dennehy (deputy, Cork city lord mayor) and Éabha Twomey.
A cheque presentation took place last Saturday last at The Spaniard Inn, Kinsale. A south coast road run took place during the summer in which 12 steam traction engines and model engines travelled from Ballydehob to Halfway over the space of five days. The charity cheque recipients were at the presentation along with the steam traction engine owners who took part in the run. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
K-Works, a new co-working and community enterprise centre in Kinsale opened this week in the old library building. On the opening day were (from left) Adrian Wistreich (Future Kinsale), Maurice Supple (Blue Shed Productions) and Darren Burke (Future Kinsale). (Photo: John Allen)