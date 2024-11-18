Out and About in West Cork

Tara Hipwell, Old Head; Sinead Hynes, Garretstown, and Anna Fernandez from Ballinspittle at the Ballinspittle Winter Fair. (Photo: John Allen)
Teresa Fenton, Máire Fenton-Dunne and Marie Fenton at the Seven Heads Walks annual fundraising breakfast in Courtmacsherry Hotel. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Ellen Nyhan from Ballinspittle taking part in the recent Cork East ploughing match that was held in Ballyfeard. (Photo: David Creedon)
Cliona (5) and Muireann Hill (7) from Connonagh at the charity tractor run in Reenascreena s in aid of West Cork Rapid Response; Kayla Shorten's recovery, and Reenascreenas NS and Playschool. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Eleanor Scully from Schull took this image of a hiker on Mount Gabriel with Carbery’s 'hundred isles' in the background.
The winners of the Beara Athletic Club’s Autumn 5 Mile Series were, ladies, Jade Van Deventer (1st), Nina Murphy (2nd) and Siobhan Holland (3rd).
The winners of the Beara Athletic Club’s Autumn 5 Mile Series were, men's, 1st Michael Dullea, 2nd Patrick McCarthy, 3rd Donagh O Sullivan
Jacinta O’Sullivan, with her son Dean O’Sullivan, enjoying the fancy dress at Scoil an Chroi Ro Naofa. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)
Brian McCarthy (Innishannon), Adrian Crowley (Coppeen) and Ciarán Lucey (Ballyvourney) all celebrating their achievements as bachelor of science in agriculture graduates at MTU Bishopstown Campus during the autumn conferring ceremonies.
(Photo: Joleen Cronin)
Bill Coakley from Coakley’s Décor in the spirit of things at one of the numerous events that was hosted by Bantry Business Association and a dedicated team of volunteers for this year’s Halloween festivities.
Bantry Business Association’s Halloween activities this year included a trick or treat trail through local businesses, a kids party on the square, an atmospheric haunted walk at Bantry House and a kids disco at the Maritime Hotel. All events were free of charge and a great time was had by everyone who attended.
Bantry Athletic Club prize winners at the Eyeries 5 Mile Road Race were (from left): Tony McElhinney, Maria Hurley, Claire Healy, Breda McElhinney and Michael Healy.
Bantry Athletic Club’s winning U13 team in the boys’ cross country B championship were (from left): Conor Collins, Iarla McElhinney, Fionn O'Halloran and Jacob Forde.
On a visit to the European Parliament, the Haffner family from Rolfs Baltimore met the newly elected MEP Cynthia Ni Mhurchu. From left: Gertrud Haffner, Victoria Haffner, Cynthia Ni Mhurchu and Friederike Haffner.
Jellyfish in the south harbour at Cape Clear this week. (Photo: Garry Minihane)
Pupils from Rath National School gathered 78 shoeboxes, filled with gifts, supplies and toys, to be distributed to children less fortunate by Team Hope. Some of the participants included (from left): Méabh Collins, Yevheniia Smokyna, Ella Keane, Nye Lawn, Rebecca McSweeney, Zac Collins, Ava Javid and Arlo Burch.
Irish tarmac rally champion Keith Cronin from Ballylickey and his wife Linda (who is expecting their first child) with the Fisher perpetual trophy at the Irish tarmac rally championship awards ceremony at the Avenue Hotel, Killarney last Saturday. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Members of the Mizen Spinning and Textiles craft group (MiST) who launched their recycled exhibition of textiles and art at Skibbereen Library included (from left) Nora McSweeney, Anja Freude, Renate Rapp, Mary Condon, Loretta Fitzgerald, Galyna Zaitseva, Sandy Ryrie, Annie Sage and Brigid O'Brien. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Ben Heffernan (10), drew this artwork a few weeks ago as the design for his school Christmas card. Little did he expect that a printed sample of his art work on a sample card would arrive by post on November 6th, the same day on which Donal Trump was announced as the 47th president of the United States of America, even if it's not the Christmas Card everyone is hoping for this year! Ben attends Ardfield National School in Clonakilty.
Clonakilty Cycling Club made a very generous donation of €26,119 to Cancer Connect recently at O’Donovan’s Hotel, which was the proceeds of the Malin to Mizen cycle undertaken by ten members last September. Back (from left): cyclists and back-up team members Ivan Hayes, Martin Downey, Anthony O’Donovan, (chairperson, Clonakilty Cycling Club), Sean Allis, Jerome Deasy, Pat Barry, Brendan Walsh and Gearóid Beamish. Front (from left): cyclists and support team members Justin O’Brien and Don Keohane, Sinead Crowley (Cancer Connect), Jim Hennessy (secretary, Clonakilty Cycling Club), Helen O’Driscoll and Jim Murphy (both Cancer Connect) and cyclist Dave Sheehy. Missing from photo were cyclists John O’Regan, Donal O’Regan and Rob Sturdy.
Kilmeen National School's student council handed over a cheque for €325.23 to the West Cork Rapid Response. The proceeds were from the school bingo which the school recently organised. From left: Kate Crowley (WCRR), Micheál McCarthy and Éadaoin Hayes (student council) and Betty Hennessy and Liam Slattery (both WCRR).
Bobbie Blackwell (left) and her cousin Réidín Gardener, both from Clonakilty, having fun in Kennedy Park. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Charlie Whyte with her children Polly and Fred in Spiller’s Lane, Clonakilty. The children were visiting their ancestral home in Reenascreena. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Tiernan (left) and Paddy O’Regan from Rossmore taking time out in Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Megan O’Donovan from Dunmanway (left) and Debra O’Leary from Barryroe met up for a cuppa and a chat in Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Ballygurteen Vintage Club made presentations from their recent vintage and threshing day to the 2D Haematology Ward of CUH of €10,000 and to Leukaemia Trust Dublin of €18,802. Back (from left): John O'Sullivan, Ann Healy, John Keohane, Jess McCarthy, Fachtna McCarthy, Fiona Connolly and Pat Joe Connolly. Front (from left): Mary Donovan, Ina Connolly, Marog O'Neill, Denis Healy, Kay Tyner and Finbarr Fitzpatrick.
Conor O'Buachalla from Heritage Ireland with Sarah Dukelow, Freya Horgan and Kurt White of St James’ National School.
Members of the Muintir Gabriel's ladies minor football team after they won the county final in Timoleague last Sunday. Front (from left): Karen Dukelow, Chloe Scully, Sophie O'Sullivan, Jasmine Ellis, Niamh Wiseman (captain), Aoibheann Arundel, Abha O'Sullivan, Ella Camier, Clara Murphy, Hannah Jardi and Heidi Hogan. Back (from left): Jane Ward (coach), Alicia Molloy, Ella O'Donovan, Holly Arundel, Lucy Hurley, Liadh O'Donovan, Cila O'Connor, Chloe Hegarty, Clodagh O'Sullivan, Aoibhe O'Mahony, Alice Cronin, Abbie Arundel, Aine O'Regan, Anna Hellen and Anna Ward (coach).
Gina Joice enjoying the recent official opening of Béal Blásta Ballydehob Wholefood Shop, formerly Hudson's, in Ballydehob. (Photo: Carlos Benlayo)
Holly Cairns was out canvassing and knocking on doors on the colourful South Terrace last weekend where she was delighted to meet one of the recently arrived residents of the village, newly born baby Dáire, daughter of Grace and Mark Murphy.
Pupils at Clogagh National School are very grateful for an initiative, kindly sponsored by Barra Sweetnam of Allfresh, where the children receive complementary fresh fruit for their lunches every day. The idea was initiated by one of the parents, Rebecca Jefferies, and the children are really enjoying the lovely fruit which is promoting healthy eating in the school. From left: Neasa Kiernan, Ryan Deasy, Will Lombard, Harry O’Reilly, Orla Coomey, Thomas O’Reilly and Savannah Nyhan with Barra Sweetnam and Rebecca Jefferies.
Proprietors of the Lifeboat Inn, Courtmacsherry Martin Buckley (left) and David O’Halloran with Alison Curtis of Today FM in a live broadcast from the Lifeboat Inn during the Courtmacsherry Harbour Festival last August. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Liz Minihane from Courcey Rovers being presented with the player of the match award at the Lily Grant final last Sunday by Cork’s camogie chairperson Mairead O'Donovan.
Timoleague’s John Collins and Sarah Harrington out and about in Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Isobel Lordan, captain of Courcey Rovers camogie team, following the presentation of the Lily Grant cup at Castle Road, after a thrilling game where the team defeated St Finbarr’s.
Kilbrittain’s Donal Dineen was presented with an award for finishing second in the M6 class of the modified category within the Irish Tarmac Rally Championship, seen with Hannah Coughlan, also from Kilbrittain, at the ITRC awards at the Avenue Hotel in Killarney. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Claudia Keane from Tower with her parents Anne Marie Twomey and Kieran Keane at her conferring ceremony at Mary Immaculate College. (Photo: Arthur Ellis)
Chairman of Kinsale Cultural and Heritage Society, JJ Hurley, paid a special tribute to the recent passing of Gabriel Doherty, UCC, who just last year gave an oration at the commemoration of the 100th anniversary of Denis Barry’s death at a ceremony in Riverstick. (Photo: John Allen)
Pupils from Dunderrow National School, who enjoyed a Halloween dress up party in school in aid of West Cork Rapid Response, presented a cheque for €655.36 to WCRR.
The Skibbereen Library Knitting Group presenting their wonderful creations to Sally Daly for the annual Team Hope Christmas Shoebox Appeal. Sally and her team will be at the Skibbereen Show Grounds over the next few weeks preparing and packing the boxes for collection by Team Hope. Back (from left): Marion Creedon Hegarty, Joan Collins, Theresa Walsh, Cliona Paterson, Patsy Hayes and Marie O’Sullivan. Front (from left): Pauline Keohane, Margaret Deane, Pauline Sexton, Sally Daly and Siobhán O’Mahony.
Robert Hayes from Aughadown, with his grandmother Peggy Hayes, at his recent graduation at UCC where Robert was awarded a PhD in cancer cell biology.
At the launch of the Drinagh tractor run were committee members with Ger Coakley, world reversible ploughing champion, who launched the run. The run will be held on Sunday December 22nd with registration at 11am and with the run commencing at 1pm. Back (from left): Tim Hurley, Brian O'Sullivan (Drinagh Co-op), Don Hurley, Martin Lordan and James Young. Front (from left): Laura O'Sullivan, Robert Ellis, Con O'Donoghue, Ger Coakley (world champion 2024), Colette Collins and Michael John Doolan. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Ella Hughes Curtin as one of the ancestors, Aidan Crowley as Pugsley Addams, Shay Gilley as Lucas Beineke and Róisín Noonan as Wednesday Addams in the recent production of the Carrigaline Musical Society's presentation of The Addams Family. All four are students at Gaelcholaiste Charraig Uí Leighin.
At the Friday market in Clonakilty were (from left): Kathleen Holland from Clonakilty, Ger Kelleher, West Cork Olives, and Nathan Wall from Baltimore. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
A group with Skibbereen connections at the recent Breeders Cup in California were (front, from left): Nick Walley, Sean Carmody, Brian Carmody, Kieran Hannigan, Frank Walley and Cathal O'Regan. Back (from left): Dan Curci, Stephen Connolly, Dan Matheson, Timmy O'Donovan, John Connolly and Ger McCarthy.
Helena Ryan from Ballinascarthy stacking up the coffee on a visit to Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Katie Desmond recently graduated with a degree from Mary Immaculate College in Limerick.
The winning minor football team who won the county final last Sunday.
Two people walking their dogs as the sun rises over Rosscarbery’s old pier as a prelude to a day of autumn sunshine. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Alva Calnan (centre) with her mum Corinna (left) and her grandmother Mareeta, all from Bandon, at the Bandon camogie club’s fashion show which was held at the Bandon GAA pavilion in memory of Nicola Tobin. All proceeds from the night were in aid of The Alzheimer Society of Ireland and Marymount. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
John Deane from Bandon and Stanley Deane from Innishannon competed in the senior conventional class with a Ford 5030 at the Clonakilty ploughing match which was the second ploughing match of the 2024/2025 season in the Cork West region and which was recently held on the lands of the Wolfe family in Ardgehane, Timoleague. (Photo: David Patterson)
Pippa Walley and her grandmother Nora Walley from Kinsale at the Ballinspittle Winter Fair this weekend. (Photo: John Allen)
Nurse Liz Curtin, Brendan Walsh, ADON; occupational therapist Una Scannell, and nurse Alanna McHugh at the reopening of the HSE Centre for Mental Health Care and Recovery at Bantry General Hospital. (Photo: Brian Lougheed)
Triona McCarthy from Leap and her daughter Annie at the Cork JAFC quarter-final in Clonakilty between Kilmacabea and Douglas. (Photo: Martin Walsh)