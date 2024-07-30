Out and About in West Cork

Enjoying the launch of Castletownshend Maritime Week were John Collins, Brendan O'Neill, Peter O'Driscoll and Ruby the dog, Teresa McCarthy, Cathy McCarter, Paul O'Donovan and Margaret Leonard. (Photo Anne Minihane)
Local girls Isabel Harte (left) and Catherine Foley at the Duck Race in Timoleague, a fundraiser for Timoleague Tidy Towns. (Photo:Martin Walsh)
Enjoying a break at the Courtmacsherry Rowing Club’s annual Timber Yawl Regatta were (left to right) Ethan and Ryan Atalay with James and Vincent Browne from the Myross Rowing Club. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Teagasc advisor Michael McCarthy and Carrigaline IFA chairman Joe Deane; with John Bryan on his sun drenched barley field during the Carrigaline IFA Summer Farm walk.
Dermot Hegarty with Pepper Pot 1469 who won Overall Champions Dairy Cow at Skibbereen's Carbery Show last week. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
In a vintage 1974 VW campervan, Bride to be Izabella Kiss from Ballincollig and Silvia Castori from Turners Cross having a day at the beach to celebrate Izabella's forthcoming wedding at Garrylucas. (Photo: David Creedon)
Enjoying at the Ballydehob Tractor Run Fundraiser event in Aid of Bantry and Schull Hospitals were Denis and Anna Pereviedientsev from Ukraine with their children Kyryl and Tim. (Photo: Carlos Benlayo)
Enjoying Carbery Agricultural Show were Ross Slater, Castlehaven and Adam Deane, Dunmanway. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
At the Clonakilty Community College Graduation ceremony were (left to right): Daniel O’Meara, Ahiohill, Eimear Daly and Elaine Healy, first cousins from Ballinhassig and Gary Lordan, Ahiohill. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
At the Clonakilty Community College Graduation ceremony were (left to right): Ronan Coakley, Barryroe, Katelyn O’Neill, Ballinascarthy, Rachel Cooke, Leap and Patrick O’Neill, Ahiohill. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
The Tadhg MacCarthaigh U10 girls played some great football recently against Clann na Gael. Back (from left) Anna Kingston, Olivia Gajowniczek, Àine Lynch, Aoife Barrett, Ciara Harrington, Katie Needham, Hannah Reen, Eve Murray, Afric Herlihy and Siùn McCarthy. Front (from left) Katie O’Sullivan, Moira Barry, Cadhla O’Regan and Vivienne McCarthy.
After the success of last year's venture of growing sunflowers in aid of Marymount, the theme will be recreated this year and the field is about to erupt in a sea of yellow flowers in a few days. From left: Denis Nyhan, Michael Ryan, Enid Conway, Ned O'Flynn, Betty Hennessy and Michael O'Driscoll.
Students of Scoil Phobail Bhéara, Castletownbere, class of 2024, ready to celebrate their Debs. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)
Brian Coleman from Clonakilty and Sophie White from Crossbarry at the Clonakilty Community College’s graduation ceremony. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Eimear O’Regan with her neice Fiadh Nagle, both from Clonakilty, at the Friday market in Kennedy gardens. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Edel O’Donovan from Rathbarry with her daughters Amy (left) and Lucy Harrington in Kenndy Gardens, Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Ollie Jennings from Reenascreena and Cathal Buttimer from Cahermore having fun at the annual Rosscarbery garden fete which was held recently at the deanery. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
The Richard Phelan memorial day harness racing event recently took place in Lyre. At the races were Chloe Wakerfield from Gloucester, UK, Gary O'Grady from Sligo and Kayley Evans from Schull. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
The Courcey Rovers winning U16 hurling team included (back, from left) Isaac Hegarty, Rian Fitzgerald, Ruaidhri Crowley, Darragh O'Connell, Tomas O'Riordan, Billy Twoney, Eoin Harrington, Adam Desmond, Eoin McGuire, Fionan Smith (captain) and Ethan Hickey. Front (from left) Ronan Moloney, Donnacha Walsh, TJ Daly, Darragh Winters, Robert Egan, Evan Daly, Sean Murphy, Shane Galvin and Lucas Harrington.
The Twomey family in Kent Street, Clonakilty beside the image of Colette Twomey, one of the ‘disappearing’ images, the work of German artists David and Maria Vill Mannstein from Waldaschaff in Germany, the town that is twinned with Clonakilty. From left: Oliver, Lorna, Beth and Ed. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Denis McCarthy and Clare Callanan of Ballinhassig Village Association, winners of the small villages category in the southern division, with Cllr Seamus McGrath at the awards ceremony where Cork County Council announced the winners of its annual Anti-Litter Challenge. (Photo: Gerard McCarthy)
The Timoleague duck race went ahead last Sunday in miserable weather conditions. Kayakers were thanked for their time in ensuring everything ran smoothly on the water.
Marian O’Callaghan (left) from Timoleague Tidy Towns presenting the first prize of €150 to the winner of the Timoleague duck race, Ann O’Donovan from Kilcrohane. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
The Richard Phelan memorial day harness racing event recently took place in Lyre. Enjoying the day out were Robert and Shane Long with Sarah, Sacha, Fionnuala, Leah and Kieran Cooke, all from Dunmanway. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Courtmacsherry RNLI fundrasing committee members Mary Deasy and Paul Finn (chairperson) at the coffee morning at the Lifeboat Inn, Courtmacsherry. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
The Courtmacsherry ladies team (from left) Eimear Flynn, Ann Walsh, Katie McQuade and Caroline Kirby who competed in the club’s Timber Yawl Regatta last Saturday. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Linda Collins and Ayla Bignell from Castletownshend with Tracy Lynch from Laois at the Cork county coastal rowing finals in Castletownshend. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Indulging in a bit of fun at the Barryroe Show were (from left) Daniel Twomey from Ballyvourney, Donal Buckley from Macroom and Con Keohane from Ballinascarthy. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Ann O’Mahony, Sheila Cooney, Mary Buckley and Paula Buckley at the recent open garden day which was held by Frank and Kitty Tanner in Raheen, Newcestown. All funds raised on the day are in aid of Marymount and West Cork Rapid Response.
Christy Brown celebrated another win at the pace grade F&E at Manch harness races last Sunday with Niall Forbes, Liam O’Brien (owner), Conor Hurley (trainer), Michael O’Mahony (driver), Jayden O’Callaghan, Kayleigh Evans and Rian Hayes.
Dermot Ward, Liadh O’Donovan and Cila O'Connor enjoying the tractor run fundraiser event in Ballydehob which was held in aid of Bantry and Schull hospitals. (Photo: Carlos Benlayo)
At the presentation of sponsorship from Stroker Fabrication to St Mary's GAA golf classic are (from left) Eileen Scannell,Lauren Stroker,Evelyn Stroker, Stephen Redmond, Stephen Stroker, Michael Dineen, Stephen Whyte, Tiernan O' Driscoll.
Demelza Pilfold and Ruby Locke with Conor, Áine and Orlaith O'Mahony from Kilbrittain with their ponies Romeo and Ruby at the annual agricultural show that was held in Barryroe. (Photo: David Creedon)
Joan Hayes, Deirdre Finn, Darina Sheridan and Anette Hayes at the Make Your Mark on Cancer charity walk which takes place annually from the Viaduct Bar to the Bandon Town Hall. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Claire and Amy McCarthy. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Éile O’Callaghan from Crosshaven enjoying some time at the family fun day during the Volvo Cork Week at the Royal Cork Yacht Club in Crosshaven. (Photo: Darragh Kane)
Pupils from fifth class at Summercove National School won the Marketing Gurus award for their classroom business, The Kinsale Cookbook, as part of the Junior Entrepreneur Programme 2024. The pupils created the classroom business researching, producing and selling the cookbook which incorporates recipes from local restaurants. Teacher Sinéad de Bháill with pupils Isla Gibson (left) and Anna Kammerer. (Photo: Jerry Kennelly)
Baltimore Women’s Shed members with Bernadette O’Sullivan who gave talk on self-care and the importance of friendship and support.
The Ilen Rovers U12 boys who won their league match against Kinsale last Sunday. Back (from left) Cillian Duggan, Dominic Seymour, Ian Fitzgerald, Senan Whooley, Fionn Daly, Tadgh Ronan, Paddy Sheehy, Tim Ashe, Liam O'Sullivan, Theo Best and Jack O'Driscoll. Front (from left) Cathal Ronan, Darragh Murphy, Rory West, Jimmy McDonagh, Elliott Sellars, Charlie Crowley, Conor Duggan and Shane Duggan.